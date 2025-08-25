Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951448https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/dda-premium-housing-scheme-2025-auction-for-ready-to-move-in-flats-begins-tomorrow-check-details-2951448.html
NewsBusinessReal Estate
DELHI DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Auction For Ready-To-Move-In Flats Begins Tomorrow; Check Details

Interested buyers should the official website ‘eservices.dda.org.in’ for more information.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Auction For Ready-To-Move-In Flats Begins Tomorrow; Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will kick off its 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' auction on Tuesday (August 26). Interested buyers will have the option to bid for ready-to-move-in flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura and a few other locations. 

These DDA flats will be available in HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS category. 

DDA had in a tweet posted a couple of days ago that these are freehold properties and buyers looking to enter the scheme must come via e-auction route

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats. Locations : Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura & more. Freehold Property @ e-Auction Mode. Launching on 26 August 2025," DDA has tweeted.

Interested buyers should the official website ‘eservices.dda.org.in’ for more information.

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Registration

Participants have to get themselves registered on the e-auction portal which can be accessed on visiting https://dda.etender.sbi/SBI/ and pay an amount for Rs. 2,500/- (including GST) which is non-adjustable and non-refundable, separately against each flat/garage, in case they wish to bid for multiple flats/garages, towards processing fee.

. In order to participate in the bidding process, the prospective bidder is required to make online payment as mentioned in the table below towardsEarnest Money Deposit (EMD) separately against each flat/garage they wish to bid for, through e-payment gateway of e-Auction portal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK