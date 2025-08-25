DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Auction For Ready-To-Move-In Flats Begins Tomorrow; Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will kick off its 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' auction on Tuesday (August 26). Interested buyers will have the option to bid for ready-to-move-in flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura and a few other locations.

These DDA flats will be available in HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS category.

DDA had in a tweet posted a couple of days ago that these are freehold properties and buyers looking to enter the scheme must come via e-auction route

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats. Locations : Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura & more. Freehold Property @ e-Auction Mode. Launching on 26 August 2025," DDA has tweeted.

On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.



Locations : Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura & more



Freehold Property | e-Auction Mode



Launching on 26 August 2025



Visit:https://t.co/JAnU8KJv9B pic.twitter.com/l5iRwy3AE4 — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) August 16, 2025

Interested buyers should the official website ‘eservices.dda.org.in’ for more information.

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Registration

Participants have to get themselves registered on the e-auction portal which can be accessed on visiting https://dda.etender.sbi/SBI/ and pay an amount for Rs. 2,500/- (including GST) which is non-adjustable and non-refundable, separately against each flat/garage, in case they wish to bid for multiple flats/garages, towards processing fee.

. In order to participate in the bidding process, the prospective bidder is required to make online payment as mentioned in the table below towardsEarnest Money Deposit (EMD) separately against each flat/garage they wish to bid for, through e-payment gateway of e-Auction portal.