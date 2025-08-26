DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Kicks Off Today -- Deadline, How To Apply For Ready-To-Move-In HIG, LIC, EHS Flats

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday (August 26) kicked off its 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' e-auction. Interested buyers will have the option to bid for ready-to-move-in flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura and a few other locations.

These DDA flats will be available in HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS category. DDA mandates that the freehold properties are available for buyers only via e-auction route.

(Also Read: Cashless Treatment To Be Stopped In 15000 Hospitals From 1 September For This Insurance Company)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Time, Deadline

e-auction registration window opens today i.e, August 26 at 11 AM and closes on 24 September 2025 at 6 PM. The final submission of application is scheduled for 26 September 2025 at 6 PM.

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Reserve Price

Reserve Price: The reserve price for these flats/garages has been determined in accordance with DDA’s standard costing policy and following the norms of PAR/PDR for the current year FY 2025-26, which will be used as base price for eAuction.

(Also Read: From GenZ To Millennial, How Much Should You Save In Your 20s, 30s And 40s?)

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Eligibility

i. The applicant must be a citizen of India.

ii. He/ She should have attained the age of majority i.e., an applicant should have completed 18 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application and legally competent to enter into a contract.

iii. There shall be no restriction with regard to owning any land/built up property in Delhi.

iv. The applicant should give particulars of his/her savings account in any Bank in the name of the applicant only in the ‘Application Form’.

v. Applicant must have Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the same must be quoted in the Application Form.

vi. In case of joint application under SC/ST Reserved Category, the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the family

vii. In case of joint application under War Widows, Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) of joint application under War Widows, Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ex-servicemen and other reserved categories, the applicant himself/herself should fall within the respective reserved category and the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the family

viii. ‘Family’ for clauses vi and vii above means a person or his/her parents or his/her blood relatives or his/her spouse or any of his/her dependent relative/s including unmarried children.

ix. It is advisable to include the co-applicant in the application form at the initial stage, rather than seeking inclusion at a later stage.

x. It may be noted that only natural person(s) will be allowed to participate in the e-Auction.

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Registration Guide

Participants have to get themselves registered on the e-auction portal which can be accessed on visiting https://dda.etender.sbi/SBI/ and pay an amount for Rs. 2,500/- (including GST) which is non-adjustable and non-refundable, separately against each flat/garage, in case they wish to bid for multiple flats/garages, towards processing fee.

. In order to participate in the bidding process, the prospective bidder is required to make online payment as mentioned in the table below towardsEarnest Money Deposit (EMD) separately against each flat/garage they wish to bid for, through e-payment gateway of e-Auction portal.