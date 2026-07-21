/DDA revises flat renovation rules: What alterations will require permission and what can be done without approval? Explained

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has revised its policy governing additions and alterations in DDA flats. According to the revised policy while homeowners can make minor changes without permission, significant improvements would require official architectural and structural approvals.
The revised policy which came into effect on July 1 has been rationalised in consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The additions and alterations allowed are categorized into three categories based on the level of permission required.
Under the revised framework, residents can now carry out several minor alterations without taking prior permission or even informing the authorities, provided these changes do not affect the structural stability of the building.
The additions or alterations that are permitted without intimation or permission include works such as grills and glazing in the verandah, raising the height of the front and rear courtyard wall upto seven feet, providing door in the front and rear courtyard, raising the wall of the balcony or terrace parapet with grill or glazing upto 5 feet height, installing EV charging points and putting an additional PVC water tank in the ground floor area among others.
Prior permission or intimation will be required for additions or alterations that are of a major nature which may require structural modification, changes in the service lines and additional coverage. These include removal of the original structure and reconstruction with approval and sanctioning from the concerned sanctioning authority, interchanging the position of kitchen, bathroom and toilet after obtaining the necessary plumbing approvals, extension of the existing common staircase to the terrace level allowed along with provision of mumty, subject to ensuring structural safety, installation of solar panel for domestic use is allowed, subject to provisions in UBBL-2016.
Prior permission will be required for changes like covering of courtyard upto the floor level of the first floor as permanent structure is allowed, in two, three or four storied flats the owners at upper floors shall have the right to construct the area available; construction of bathroom and WC in the rear courtyard is allowed subject to proper provision of plumbing system with direct connection to the existing internal and external drainage, sewage and water supply system without disturbing the existing services.
The DDA said that all the provisions under the policy shall be governed by the regulations which direct that there should be no encroachment on the public land, structural stability and safety of the building are ensured and there is no infringement of others' rights.
For works requiring approval, the owners must get the approved architectural plan of the flat from the DDA or MCD and have the proposed alterations prepared and certified by a registered architect.
The DDA has said that the persons who want to make additions or alterations in the flats will have to make online submissions along with supporting documents and prescribed fees. The DDA will examine proposals and communicate its decision within 30 days.
After completing the construction, the owners must inform the authority. The intimation of completion must be given within 3 years of submission of plans to the concerned sanctioning authority. If no intimation regarding completion of construction is received within 3 years, the permission granted will automatically get revoked and withdrawn.
The revised policy applies only to DDA housing up to G+4 storeys.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.