Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration: Property prices in these cities to increase by 15–25%; Should you invest?

In yet another infrastructure and connectivity boost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday. The expressway will significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity between Dehradun and the national capital.

Real estate experts see this development as a major boost for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand markets as they expect prices to rise 15–25% in key areas and 10–20% in emerging corridors. The development has already been attracting investors alongside the corridor.

“The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is set to drive a significant surge in property values across its 210 km corridor. On the Delhi–NCR side, areas such as Loni, Mandoli, Narela, Bawana, Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad belt, East Delhi (Shahdara, Seemapuri), Karawal Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Yamuna Vihar, and Tronica City are expected to see a 15–25% price uplift over the next 18–24 months," said *Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors.

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According to the experts, regions such as Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar outskirts, Saharanpur, Chhutmalpur, Mohand, Doiwala, Rishikesh bypass, Rajpur Road, and Mussoorie foothills are poised for similar growth, with early investments likely to yield strong long-term returns.

The experts noted that the corridor is driving demand across multiple property types. "Plots (farmland) for weekend investors and builders trade at Rs 12–20K per sq yd, builder floors for mid-income buyers range Rs 35–60 lakh, villas for luxury seekers and NRIs Rs 80 lakh–Rs 1.5 Cr, holiday homes Rs 30–70 lakh, and studio apartments Rs 20–35 lakh," said Raheja.

"Key hotspots include Narela and Bawana with high plot demand and metro extension plans, Tronica City with affordable plots and upcoming Delhi–Saharanpur connectivity, Baghpat with 20–30% price growth in 2024, and Doiwala–Mohand for farmhouses and homestays. The expressway is not just a transit route but a catalyst for appreciation, making the corridor one of Delhi–NCR’s most promising real estate growth belts in 2026. For micro-markets along Noida Expressway and adjacent Delhi/UP-border zones with good access, a 15–25% uplift above baseline growth within 18–24 months after full operation appears reasonable, especially for land-and-plot inventory or mid-segment housing," said Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and MD, Propertypistol.

Analysts note that for newer or emerging sectors further from core urban zones, the premium may be more modest, yet still meaningful: 10–20% price hardening over the same period can be expected, provided demand and supporting infrastructure (metros, amenities) follow.

“Dehradun will witness a surge in second-home demand, plotted developments, and villa communities. On the other hand, micro-markets across NCR and western Uttar Pradesh will see rising interest from both end-users and investors, with property prices expected to appreciate by 15 to 25% in key stretches," said Anupam Rastogi - Co-founder & CBO, Square Yards.

Experts highlighted that apart from transforming connectivity, the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway is likely to stimulate real estate activity along the corridor, particularly industrial & warehousing demand in key micro markets of Delhi NCR.

"The expressway connects prominent industrial & warehousing markets of Delhi NCR such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut to other key industrial hubs & cities such as Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Dehradun. With improvements in connectivity driven by the expressway, we anticipate 1-2 million sq.ft. of Grade A supply infusion in these Delhi NCR micro markets over the course of next few years. On a similar note, the expressway will lead to demand traction and annual leasing can potentially touch 1-1.5 million sq.ft," said Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head, Research, Colliers India.

The connectivity enhancement is likely to support hospitality & second homes market in and around Haridwar, Rishikesh & Dehradun, feel experts. However, the experts called for planned and nature friendly development given the sensitive landscape of the region. They called for development guided with foresight, integrated with ecological understanding, so to enhance the landscape and supports local economies.

“As travel times reduce, we will see a measured appreciation in land values across East and North-East NCR, with growing interest in plotted developments, logistics, and second homes. At the same time, such transitions call for a more informed and balanced approach. These are ecologically sensitive landscapes, and when development moves ahead without aligning with natural systems, it can strain water resources, alter drainage patterns, and gradually erode the very character that draws people to these regions," said Dikshu C. Kukreja, Managing Principal, CP Kukreja Architects.

The 210-km highway, built for Rs 11,868 crore, is expected to cut down travel time to 2.5 hours. The highway distance between the two cities, which was 235 kms, will now be reduced to 210 kms, and the travel time will be reduced from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours once operational.