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Delhi-NCR posts record quarterly flex space take-up in Q2 2026

Flex, technology and BFSI firms together drove nearly 63 per cent of Q2 2026 leasing and 58 per cent of H1 2026 leasing in the country.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Delhi-NCR posts record quarterly flex space take-up in Q2 2026
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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