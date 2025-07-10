Demand Continuity Drives Business Development For Indian Real Estate Firms: Report

Mumbai: The creation of a strong launch pipeline by large and midsized developers in India highlights confidence in demand continuity and improves growth visibility over the medium term, a report showed on Thursday.

While real estate companies in the residential segment have reported a mixed bag of operational performances in Q1 FY26, many listed companies (large and mid-sized) have made major progress in business development, according to the report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

This was mainly due to a strong set of launches, supported by healthy demand. Since demand remains healthy, companies have maintained their full-year guidance, as they step up launches ahead.

“On the back of healthy footfalls at project sites and continued traction for newly launched projects in the sector, Emkay Global Financial Services expects prudent real estate companies to largely meet their FY26 pre-sales guidance,” the report mentioned.

According to a recent Anarock report, the value of land deals (top eight cities + tier 2 and 3 cities) at Rs 309 billion in H1 CY25 is already 5 per cent higher than total transactions seen in CY24.

The total size of land transactions during this period was 2,898 acres, which is 15 per cent higher than that seen in CY24.

"Of these, 782 acres have been earmarked for JDAs. Development potential of the transacted land in H1 CY25 is 233 msf,” the report said, adding that as developers scout for growth opportunities, we expect the momentum of land acquisitions to continue ahead.

While pre-sales performance has been mixed, a consistent and positive trend of a sharp surge in new business development is seen in the real estate sector.

On the flip side, Lodha, Sobha and Signature Global reported muted performances, either due to a high base or fewer launches during the quarter, said the report.