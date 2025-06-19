Gurugram: Realty major DLF has announced the sellout milestone of its latest luxury offering --DLF Privana North.

Valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore, the luxury residences of DLF Privana sprawling across 116-acre spans 17.7 acres and features six premium towers rising to stilt+ 50 storeys.

"An exclusive collection of luxury residences and part of the 116-acre integrated township - DLF Privana in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram, Privana North spans 17.7 acres and features six premium towers rising to stilt+50 storeys, making them the tallest residential structures developed by DLF to date. With 1,152 spacious and meticulously crafted 4 BHK residences and 12 grand penthouses," DLF said in a BSE filing

Each apartment in Privana North comes with three dedicated car parking slots, while penthouses offer four.

DLF had last year launched and completely sold out two projects — ‘DLF Privana West’ and ‘DLF Privana South’ — at estimated cost of around Rs 12,800 crore.

In May 2024, DLF sold all 795 apartments for Rs 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its 12.57-acre project ‘Privana West’.

Before that, in January 2024, the company had sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of the launch of its project ‘DLF Privana South’, which is spread over 25-acre.



