/Do not buy THESE DDA plots: Authority issues public advisory; check direct link here for full information

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to turn 207 disputed plots of land into public infrastructure project. The DDA has also issued a public warning not to buy or invest in any of these plots of land. The move comes after a decisive ruling by the Supreme Court of India which upheld the legality of DDA’s land acquisition under Section 24(2) of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.
These plots of land were stuck in legal proceedings for years. But after the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the legality of DDA’s land acquisition, the land will now be used for the planned urban development of Delhi. These disputed plots will be used for government projects that will drastically improve community well-being, public health and safety. The DDA plans to develop new parks, wide roads, hospitals and other civic infrastructure projects on these plots of land to improve the quality of life for the residents of Delhi.
The DDA has clarified that the government now has complete jurisdiction over these 207 plots. It issued a public warning not to purchase or invest in any of these 207 plots. The DDA has also uploaded a complete list of these disputed plots, including village names and information, on its official website. People have been advised to check the list by visiting the official link of the DDA before buying land or a plot anywhere in Delhi. The government has done this to protect citizens from fraud and illegal land deals.
Under Section 24(2) of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the ownership of these 207 plots of land had been under litigation for years. The landowners challenged the government's seizure of the land. However, the Supreme Court recently delivered its verdict ruling that the DDA's acquisition of all these plots was legal and rejecting the landowner's complaint. This decision has put an end to the dispute over these plots and the road has been cleared for the DDA to proceed with development works.
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