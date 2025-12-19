ED Attaches Assets Valued At Rs 80 Crore In Ramprastha Promoters Fraud Case

GURUGRAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 80.03 crore belonging to entities linked to M/s Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Private Limited (RPDPL) in a major money laundering probe, ED officials said on Friday. The attachment, executed on December 17 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targets properties of Vatika Group, Unitech Group, and other firms where funds from defrauded homebuyers were allegedly diverted.

The case stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Haryana Police, accusing RPDPL and its promoters of cheating thousands of homebuyers by failing to deliver promised flats and plots even after delays of 10-14 years.

The ED investigations revealed that between 2008 and 2011, RPDPL launched projects including Edge Towers, Skyz, Rise, and the plotted colony Ramprastha City in Gurugram's Sectors 37D, 92, 93, and 95, ED officials added.

The company promised possession within three to four years but collected around Rs 1,100 crore from more than 2,600 homebuyers. Instead of utilising these funds for project completion, the money was siphoned off to group and non-group companies through loans, advances, and land deals, the ED probe said.

In July 2025, ED arrested RPDPL Directors Arvind Walia and Sandeep Yadav -- majority shareholders -- under the PMLA. Both remain in judicial custody, ED officials said.

Prior actions include searches, seizures, and two provisional attachment orders, freezing assets worth nearly Rs 786 crore linked to RPDPL, its associates, and directors' relatives.

With the latest attachment, the total value of seized or attached assets in the case has risen to about Rs 866 crore. The ED's Gurugram Zonal Office continues the investigation, signalling intensified scrutiny on real estate firms accused of diverting buyer funds.

This development highlights growing regulatory action against delayed housing projects in the National Capital Region (NCR), where thousands of buyers have been left in limbo for years.

Consumer rights advocates have welcomed the move, hoping it leads to faster resolution and refunds for affected families.