Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025985https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/ed-attaches-rs-313-crore-worth-assets-of-ansal-properties-in-pmla-case-3025985.html
NewsBusinessReal EstateED attaches Rs 313 crore worth assets of Ansal Properties in PMLA case
REAL ESTATE

ED attaches Rs 313 crore worth assets of Ansal Properties in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 313.12 crore belonging to Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED attaches Rs 313 crore worth assets of Ansal Properties in PMLA case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 313.12 crore belonging to Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The action was taken by the ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office as part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities involving the real estate firm and its promoters, the agency said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The attached assets comprise residential land parcels spread over about 9.08 hectares located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the ED, the investigation relates to allegations of financial misappropriation and fraudulent diversion of funds collected from homebuyers. The probe was initiated on the basis of 278 FIRs registered against Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure Ltd and its directors for offences including criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigation primarily focuses on the company’s Sushant Golf City project in Lucknow. The FIRs allege that flats promised to homebuyers under the project were not delivered and that funds collected from buyers were diverted for purposes unrelated to the project.

ED officials said their investigation revealed that the company had collected customer advances amounting to Rs 1,234.92 crore from homebuyers in the name of developing projects at Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. However, only Rs 921.80 crore was actually utilised for the creation of project assets in Lucknow.

The remaining Rs 313.12 crore was allegedly diverted to non-project-related activities and dissipated, the agency said.

Since the direct proceeds of crime were no longer available, the ED has provisionally attached alternative immovable properties in Agra equivalent to the diverted amount.

“These properties have been attached as equivalent value to safeguard the interests of innocent homebuyers and to ensure that ongoing and occupied projects are not disrupted,” the ED said.

The agency added that the attached properties are currently held in the names of companies associated with Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure Ltd. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Niti Aayog
NITI Aayog launches second annual edition of ‘Fiscal Health Index’
Harish Rana
What will happen to Harish Rana next in AIIMS after SC approves euthanasia?
Patanjali
How Patanjali is inspiring India’s young generation to embrace yoga
b-21 raider stealth bomber
Meet B-21 Raider: America’s new stealth bomber; costs Rs 6,440 crore, flies at
mobility
Indian Railways renews 54,600 km of tracks during 2014-2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw​
Technology
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with 7200mAh battery; Check specs, price
Strait of Hormuz
Thai cargo ship headed to Gujarat hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz
Thakkali Srinivasan
Filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away at 72 in Bengaluru
Split AC
Best Smart Split ACs to Explore in Amazon Electronics Premier League
IPL 2026
India's T20 World Cup 2026 heroes who are ready to deliver in IPL 2026