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ED searches multiple locations in Delhi-NCR over Housing society fraud

The ED sleuths, during the searches, discovered and impounded various digital devices, incriminating documents, property documents, audited Financials and details of diversion of Funds.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
ED searches multiple locations in Delhi-NCR over Housing society fraud
Image Credit: IANS

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ED searches multiple locations in Delhi-NCR over Housing society fraud
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