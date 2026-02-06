Elan Group awards Rs 1,000 cr construction project of 'The Mark’ to Leighton Asia

Gurugram-based Elan Group has engaged Leighton India, part of CIMIC Group, for the construction of its Elan The Mark project located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway. The group has issued a Letter of Intent (‘LoI’) of Rs 1,000 Crores for the project. Elan The Mark is a development of approx. 50-plus acres integrated township, with a blend of retail, commercial, residential and hospitality. It will bring together a high-end mall, high-street retail, A-Grade office spaces, a five-star hotel and branded residences.

The construction contract covers nearly 5.5 million sq.ft. area including current and future phases/developments. The development includes the involvement of Benoy (London, UK) and Meinhardt Façade Technology (Singapore) as the designing agencies; SWA (California, USA) as its architecture; LERA (New York, USA) for the project’s structural design; and Thornton Tomasetti (New York, USA) for global engineering expertise, among others.

Leighton Asia has also been awarded Civil, Structure and MEP contracts by ‘Elan Group’ for its ongoing projects , which include ‘Elan The Presidential’, ‘Elan The Imperial’, ‘Elan The Emperor’ and now ‘Elan The Mark’.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, "‘Elan The Mark’ will usher in a transformative new era of ultra-luxury in India. Our continued partnership with ‘Leighton Asia’ further reinforces Elan Group’s commitment to collaborating with the finest global expertise, ensuring excellence, precision and distinction at every stage of delivery.”

Brad Davey, Managing Director, Leighton Asia, said, "With over two decades of deep-rooted experience in India, ‘Leighton Asia’ is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and excellence across large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use developments."



‘Elan Group’s portfolio consists of 15 projects comprised of residential, retail, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality. These projects spread across Gurugram and New Delhi, offering a built-up area of approximately 25 million sq. ft.