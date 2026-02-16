Advertisement
NewsBusinessReal EstateFrom Rs 14.5 Crore to Rs 19.5 Crore: South Delhi luxury floors witness massive price surge
REAL ESTATE PRICES IN SOUTH DELHI

From Rs 14.5 Crore to Rs 19.5 Crore: South Delhi luxury floors witness massive price surge

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
File Photo

New Delhi: Luxury independent-floor homes in South Delhi have become significantly more expensive, with prices rising by 22 percent to 34 percent in 2025, driven largely by strong demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and redevelopment activity in premium neighbourhoods.

According to a report by Golden Growth Fund, affluent buyers are increasingly moving to South Delhi because of its strong social infrastructure, lifestyle appeal, and prestige value, which has pushed property prices higher.

In Category-A colonies such as Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, and Panchsheel Park, the average price of a 2,500-sq-ft luxury floor rose to around Rs 19.5 crore from Rs 14.5 crore, marking a 34 percent increase.

Similarly, larger 6,000-sq-ft floors saw prices rise to about Rs 40 crore from Rs 32 crore, reflecting strong demand in the premium housing segment.

Even mid-size luxury floors are becoming more expensive. The average price of a 3,200-sq-ft independent floor climbed to about Rs 16.5 crore from Rs 13.5 crore, showing a 22 percent increase over the year.

Real-estate experts say the surge is linked to redevelopment of old properties into modern builder floors, limited land availability, and sustained demand from wealthy buyers. Over the past few years, South Delhi’s luxury housing market has seen consistent price growth, supported by investor interest and redevelopment potential worth several lakh crore rupees.

Overall, the trend shows that South Delhi continues to remain one of the most expensive residential markets in India, with luxury independent floors attracting strong interest from both investors and end-users.

 

