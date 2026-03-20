Geopolitical tension and Hormuz crisis: Why South Mumbai property may see significant price escalation

New Delhi: The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region due to escalations by Iran, Israel, US could send a ripple effect in the Indian property market.

The hostile conditions in the West Asia could result in price escalation in India's realty sector, specifically impacting the South Mumbai markets, a study by real estate consultancy Anarcock said.

"South Mumbai, BKC, Worli, and Lower Parel lead the city’s luxury vertical boom and are where almost all such projects are heavily concentrated in Mumbai. These markets are going to experience the strongest blow of the Hormuz-induced construction price shocks. It will probably not impact ultra-luxury sales, though," it added.

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The consultancy added that the impact will be most pronounced in India’s high-end housing hotspots. The Strait of Hormuz blockade has hit the realty sector hard with exploding material costs, supply delays - and potentially delayed and even stalled projects, it added.

Significant blow to construction inputs

Anarcock study said that, steel prices have surged by around 20% to Rs 72,000 per tonne, from Rs 62,000 previously.

"At a very rough estimate, this adds approx. Rs 50/sq. ft. to the cost of building high-rises in Mumbai, which currently has well over 10,000 luxury units under construction. The cost of hot rolled coil now hovers at Rs 51,000-56,000 and may hit Rs 62,000 by June if the situation does not change for the better," Anarcock said.

Anarcock said that Luxury housing will take the most hit.

"The Italian Statuario and Calacatta marble used in Mumbai’s sea-facing penthouses and other ultra-luxury units now comes with an addition INR 50-150/sq ft premium due to the rerouting fees, resulting in INR 6000/sq. ft. total all-in cost for this marble once it is installed. Premium plotted developments will face similar cost additions on imported fittings," it added.

Anarcock has casted aspersions that the additional real estate costs will not reduce immediately even if the Gulf war ends and the Strait of Hormuz opens and shipping resumes normally.

"We can expect a 2–8-week period for tanker pileups to clear as carriers test the safety of the route. Freight surcharges and higher shipping insurance will remain high in locked contracts. War‑risk surcharges and rerouting have cumulatively added anywhere between INR 2–3.5 lakh per container, especially for cargoes linked to Gulf routes," Anarcock added.