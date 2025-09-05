Govt Launches Angikaar 2025 Campaign Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched “Angikaar 2025”. The last-mile outreach campaign under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) will accelerate the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0. It will create widespread awareness about the scheme across the country, government said.

The campaign is also designed to fast-track verification of applications under the scheme and expedite the completion of already sanctioned houses under PMAY-U.

Another key objective of Angikaar 2025 is to inform stakeholders about the Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust for Low Income Housing (CRGFTLIH) scheme. The campaign will ensure last-mile delivery and holistic development outcomes through active community mobilisation, targeted engagement and convergence with other Government of India schemes. Additionally, benefits of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana will be provided to beneficiaries of PMAY-U and housing needs of beneficiaries from Special Focus Group identified under PMAY-U 2.0 will be prioritised.

Under PMAY-U, 120 lakh houses have been sanctioned, out of which 94.11 lakh pucca houses have been already completed and delivered to beneficiaries. Angikaar 2025 campaign will facilitate the completion of the other remaining houses. Aligning with the goal of ‘Housing for All’, the scheme was revamped and launched as PMAY-U 2.0 in September 2024. Under PMAY-U 2.0, one crore additional families of urban India will receive financial support of up to ₹2.50 lakh by the Government to construct or purchase a pucca house in cities, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

"Angikaar 2025 reaffirms the Government’s commitment to bring welfare schemes closer to the people by bridging the implementation gap. It will reach out to the vulnerable sections of society to provide benefits of the housing scheme," Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs added.

Angikaar 2025 will run for a period of two months from 4th September 2025 to 31st October 2025 across 5,000+ Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country. Widespread door-to-door awareness will be created across the country and by other outreach mediums and community mobilisation. It will feature a line-up of camps, loan melas, and cultural events designed to engage prospective beneficiaries and other related stakeholders to participate in the Jan Bhagidari movement.