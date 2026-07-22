Just a few years ago, Noida's luxury housing market was largely viewed as an emerging alternative to Delhi and Gurugram. Today, developers say the profile of buyers walking into premium sales galleries is changing. Better connectivity and public infrastructure are attracting high net-worth individuals including entrepreneurs, business owners, senior corporate executives, and NRIs.
The broader market mirrors this trend. According to JLL's Q1 2026 Residential Market Dynamics Report, launches of residential projects priced above Rs 5 crore increased 42% year-on-year across India's seven largest residential markets, including Delhi-NCR, during the first quarter of 2026. The report attributes this momentum to an expanding affluent population, higher disposable incomes and growing demand for larger homes in prime locations.
The shift is increasingly extending into branded residences. Savills' Branded Residences 2025–26 report notes that branded residential developments across Asia Pacific have expanded by 55% over the past five years, with India emerging as one of the region's fastest-growing markets as affluent buyers increasingly seek globally recognised brands and hospitality-led living experiences.
Noida reflects this trend. According to Savills India, capital values along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway rose 28% year-on-year, making it the city's best-performing premium residential micro-market for under-construction projects. The consultancy said demand continues to be supported by HNIs, NRIs, entrepreneurs and corporate professionals, while infrastructure development, sustained domestic wealth creation and strong macroeconomic fundamentals continue to underpin capital value growth.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has become the focal point of the city's premium housing activity, particularly across Sectors 94, 97 and 98. Within a relatively compact geography, the stretch has attracted some of Noida's most prominent branded and ultra-luxury residential developments.
Some of the developers leading the branded residency in Noida are Smartworld Developers with Residences by ELIE SAAB in Sector 98, The Cullinan in Sector 94 and Jacob & Co. Residences in Sector 97 by M3M, ATS Knightsbridge in Sector 124, Max Estate in Sector 128 and Kalpataru Vista. Together with the new wave of branded residences around the Delhi-Noida border, these developments are reinforcing the Expressway's position as one of NCR's most sought-after luxury residential corridors, attracting both established developers and globally recognised brands. Together, these developments have led developers and market observers to increasingly describe the stretch as Noida's emerging ‘Billionaire Corridor’.
Sam Chopra, President and Country Head, eXp Realty India said, "What is changing in Noida is not just the price of homes, but the profile of the buyer. We are seeing entrepreneurs, business owners, senior corporate professionals and NRIs making purchase decisions based on where they want to live and build long-term value. The growing concentration of branded and ultra-luxury developments along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is less a story of new launches and more a reflection of where wealth creation is taking place."
Noida offers a unique advantage for luxury residential development with the availability of large land parcels, enabling integrated premium communities while maintaining seamless connectivity to Delhi's key business districts. Supported by a strong corporate ecosystem and infrastructure such as the DND Flyway, Noida International Airport, the upcoming International Film City, and an expanding metro network, the corridor is emerging as one of NCR's most attractive destinations for luxury homebuyers.
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