Some of the developers leading the branded residency in Noida are Smartworld Developers with Residences by ELIE SAAB in Sector 98, The Cullinan in Sector 94 and Jacob & Co. Residences in Sector 97 by M3M, ATS Knightsbridge in Sector 124, Max Estate in Sector 128 and Kalpataru Vista. Together with the new wave of branded residences around the Delhi-Noida border, these developments are reinforcing the Expressway's position as one of NCR's most sought-after luxury residential corridors, attracting both established developers and globally recognised brands. Together, these developments have led developers and market observers to increasingly describe the stretch as Noida's emerging ‘Billionaire Corridor’.