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Great wealth shift: How better infrastructure is reshaping Noida's luxury housing market

According to Savills India, capital values along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway rose 28% year-on-year, making it the city's best-performing premium residential micro-market for under-construction projects. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Great wealth shift: How better infrastructure is reshaping Noida's luxury housing market

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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