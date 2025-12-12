Haryana’s New Urban Frontier: With Disneyland, Industries And New Township, Can Manesar Live Up To Expectation?

Haryana’s real estate growth is not limited only to Gurugram or Sohna. The developers are increasingly exploring new areas to meet rising demand for peaceful urban living. Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the National Capital Region (NCR) is poised to host India’s first Disneyland-style theme park, with the state government proposing a 500-acre amusement and entertainment destination in Manesar. The industrial hub is now increasingly attracting residential projects.

Once known for its agrarian landscape and dispersed industrial belts, Haryana is now embracing a future anchored in large, master-planned townships that seamlessly integrate economic activity, residential living, and modern infrastructure. This transformation began with a bold experiment-MET City by Reliance in Jhajjar-which reimagined what a modern industrial township could be. MET City was not just about factories or warehouses; it introduced a multifunctional framework where logistics parks, residential clusters, retail districts, educational institutions, and green zones existed as a synchronized ecosystem.

A decade later, Manesar is gearing up for Gurgaon International City (GIC), being envisioned by real estate developer M3M. The GIC will be mixed-use global townships. Positioned on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, GIC is being developed over 150 acres, with expansion planned up to 200 acres. With a commitment of Rs 7,200 crore and an anticipated topline of Rs 12,000 crore, the project will have next generation of urban design, high-tech centres, EV zones, commercial boulevards, innovation parks, and plotted luxury residences in a single, interconnected landscape.

“Developments like GIC are shaping a new-age ecosystem in Gurgaon, something that feels like an Indian interpretation of Silicon Valley. It elevates how people will live, work, and create in the years ahead,” said Vinay Tanwar, a local real estate agent.

Manesar today has a steadily strengthening public infrastructure network. It sits directly on NH-48 and connects to the Western Peripheral Expressway and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway, ensuring smooth access to Gurugram and Delhi. The area is about 40 minutes from IGI Airport and is served by the Gurugram railway station, with local connectivity supported by buses, autos and e-rickshaws. Essential facilities like schools, hospitals, retail and services are already in place, with future upgrades like proposed metro links and new expressway corridors set to enhance mobility further.

As demand grows for sustainable, technology-enabled, and well-planned communities, Haryana appears poised for a new wave of mega-township developments.