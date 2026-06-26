/High-rise flat fire: Why skyscraper blaze is a cause of concern in India and what can be done to minimise losses?

As India's skyline continues to rise with towering residential and commercial buildings, fire safety has emerged as a growing concern. High-rise fires are among the most difficult emergencies to tackle. The challenges range from delayed evacuation and rapid smoke spread to limited access for firefighting equipment. Recent fire incidents have once again highlighted the vulnerabilities in India's urban infrastructure and raised questions about whether existing fire safety norms are being effectively implemented. With nearly 7,000 people losing their lives in fire accidents across the country every year, experts say preventing skyscraper blazes requires not just stricter enforcement of building codes but also better design, regular safety audits, and improved emergency preparedness.
While the hydraulic lifts have their limitations, the fire department is pushing for robustness of internal firefighting systems in highrise buildings. Most Indian fire departments' aerial ladders and hydraulic platforms can reach about 32–42 metres, equivalent to roughly 10–14 storeys. A handful of major metropolitan fire brigades, such as those in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, have 52–70+ metre aerial platforms, capable of reaching around 16–22 storeys.
Surya Kant Tripathi, DIC, Fire Services, Uttar Pradesh, said that high-rise buildings are designed to be fought from the inside, not from outside.
“There are built-in fire-fighting systems in high-rise buildings. The fire service department’s capacity is limited and will remain limited when it comes to high-rise structures, which go as high as 300 meters. However, we are still procuring a hydraulic platform from outside India. We will be getting a 72-meter hydraulic lift. We are also trying to get some as high as 90 meters and 102 meters. The procurement demands time and money. We have invited bids and companies from countries like Norway, Finland and Germany have expressed their interest. However, nothing can replace the internal fire-fighting system,” said DIG Tripathi.
The DIG also said that even the drone-based firefighting systems have their limitations, as they cannot go beyond a certain height carrying a water load due to the connecting pipe. Then there is a foam-based firefighting option, but that is very costly, and foam has a limited quantity, he said.
DIG Tripathi explained that the Uttar Pradesh fire services department is in the process of implementing a third-party system to keep a tab on firefighting systems of the high-rise societies.
“We are in the process of implementing a third-party inspection and verification system in which the real estate developers or housing societies will have to onboard an individual expert or a company, who will then certify the project for fire safety. The fire service department will carry out random sampling checks to keep a tab on misuse of the system. Then there will be stringent clauses against the wrongdoers,” said DIC Tripathi.
Shorab Jain, Scientist, Chief Scientist and Head of Fire Research Engineering Group at Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, said that the key to fire safety and evacuation lies in the design of the building.
“The structural design of a building is decided before the construction. Once construction is completed, no changes can be made, as it becomes difficult to implement design changes for safety,” said Jain.
He further added, “Compartmentalisation means dividing the building into small blocks. Let’s say there is an area of 2,000 square meters. Then we can have a compartmentalisation of 600 or 750 sq meters. This allows the separation of buildings in a manner that fire and smoke don’t spread from one building to another. For this, a wall is erected from floor to ceiling, and if you have to give an opening, it should be via a fire door. The ducts and shaft should be protected using a damper system to deactivate the fire. The aim should be to have each block its own compartmentalisation system.”
Experts say that developers should divide the floor into multiple fire-resistant compartments rather than treating the entire floor as a single open space. These compartments, combined with smoke-control measures, help limit the spread of flames and smoke. In buildings where the gap between the false ceiling and the floor is small, smoke can rapidly fill the available space, making evacuation far more urgent. Properly designed and installed sprinkler systems are also among the most effective ways to control a fire in its early stages.
Compartmentation involves separating a floor into smaller sections using fire-resistant barriers that can withstand a fully developed fire for a specified duration, such as 30 minutes, one hour, or two hours. If each compartment is capable of containing a fire for 45 minutes, occupants have additional time to evacuate safely before the fire spreads.
This approach also allows firefighters and emergency responders more time to intervene and prevent the blaze from expanding. For example, if a floor is divided into three compartments, each providing 45 minutes of fire resistance, the spread of the fire can be delayed significantly compared with an undivided floor, where flames could engulf the entire area much more quickly.
Compartmentation is a widely accepted fire safety strategy that plays a critical role in protecting lives by slowing the spread of fire and increasing evacuation time.
Real estate developers say that fire safety is defined more by readiness than just installation. While they boast of integration of world-class technology for better safety, they say the real safety lies in the continuous maintenance of these systems.
“Even the most advanced infrastructure is only effective if it functions flawlessly during an unfortunate incident. Focus should be on the rigorous maintenance of detection and response mechanisms, ensuring they are always ready to contain a fire immediately,” said Rishabh Periwal, Sr. Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure.
Experts highlight that fire safety is a living commitment, not a one-time exercise and developers must design multiple, uncompromised emergency egress pathways to ensure orderly evacuation. Pyush Lohia, Managing Director, Lohia Worldspace, said that the recent fire incidents in residential societies across India have highlighted the urgent need to prioritise safety as a core aspect of urban living.
“As residential developments continue to become larger and more vertical, fire safety can no longer be viewed merely as a compliance requirement—it must be integrated into the very foundation of project planning and execution. Compliance with regulatory norms is essential, but the industry must also adopt a proactive approach by embracing best practices that go beyond mandatory requirements,” said Lohia.
Aman Shharma Managing Director and Founder, Aarize Group, said that recent fire incidents serve as a reminder that safety cannot be treated just as a compliance exercise. “As our cities grow vertically, developers, facility managers, RWAs, and authorities must work together to strengthen safety standards and create safer living environments. Encouragingly, homebuyers today are also placing greater emphasis on fire safety and emergency readiness while evaluating residential projects,” said Shharma.
Developers say that fire safety is a fundamental aspect of planning and developing high-rise residential and commercial buildings.
“Developers today adhere to stringent National Building Code (NBC) guidelines and local fire safety regulations right from the design stage. Key measures include the installation of advanced fire detection and alarm systems, automatic sprinkler networks, smoke management systems, dedicated fire escape staircases, refuge areas, and fire-resistant construction materials,” said Rajat Bokolia, CEO, Newstone.
Experts note that the air conditioning outer unit has been a cause of fire in many cases. Therefore, the placement and maintenance of the AC units are also equally important besides regular check on electrical systems to avoid short-circuit.
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