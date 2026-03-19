Home buyers ALERT! Hormuz blockade set to make flats, offices costlier in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

For many homebuyers and business persons in Mumbai and New Delhi, the dream of owning a house or office may soon become even more expensive—and uncertain. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, is not only fuelling the oil and gas prices but is also quietly rippling through India’s real estate sector, pushing up construction costs and threatening project timelines.

This is mainly due to long routes being taken by the ships to reach their destinations. "Iran’s stranglehold on this critical waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has impacted a substantial amount of India’s shipping imports. The forced reroutes of ships carrying construction materials around the Cape of Good Hope have added anywhere between 10-20 days to shipping times, and as much as and INR 1.5-3.5 lakh per container to the costs. The bulk imports must now travel an additional 6000-10000 nautical miles, with marine fuel now at about INR 1 lakh/tonne. Also, there are additional 'war surcharges' and steeply hiked shipping insurance costs," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group.

So, every container of imported material now costs lakhs more, a burden that inevitably trickles down to the buyer at the end.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Steel, the backbone of high-rise construction, has seen a sharp price jump. In a city like Mumbai, where the skyline is constantly evolving, even a small increase per square foot translates into crores of rupees for large projects. Add to that the rising cost of diesel—fueling cranes, mixers, and generators—and the economics of construction begin to shift rapidly.

In Delhi, the story is slightly different but equally concerning. The capital’s modern office spaces and premium residential complexes rely heavily on aluminium and glass façades. With supply disruptions in the Gulf, aluminium prices have surged, making these sleek, glass-fronted buildings far more expensive to construct. Infrastructure projects, too, are under pressure, with rising bitumen costs threatening to slow road and highway development. "The price of bitumen, required to construct critical infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Nashik expressways and Delhi’s peripheral roads, had already risen to INR 48,000-51,000/tonne," said the report.

According to ANAROCK Research & Advisory, steel prices have surged by around 20% to INR 72,000/tonne, from INR 62,000 earlier. At a very rough estimate, this adds approx. INR 50/sq. ft. to the cost of building high-rises in Mumbai, which currently has well over 10,000 luxury units under construction.

"The cost of hot rolled coil now hovers at INR 51,000-56,000 and may hit INR 62,000 by June if the situation does not change for the better. Skyscrapers use ribbed steel rods embedded in concrete to give it tensile strength, and this added cost has a direct correlation to the cost and speed of constructing them. Diesel for construction cranes and mixers is heavily associated with the USD 100+ price of Brent crude. This price shock will reflect significantly on construction sites in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and other high-rise-centric cities around the country," said Dr Thakur.

With aluminium plants in Bahrain and Qatar now either partially or fully down, the price of aluminium - another important construction input - now hovers at around INR 3.5 lakh/tonne. Delhi’s facade-heavy office parks, where aluminium-glass curtain walls dominate the external envelope, will witness steep cost overruns. The price of bitumen, required to construct critical infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Nashik expressways and Delhi’s peripheral roads, had already risen to INR 48,000-51,000/tonne, said the ANAROCK report.

It added that luxury housing is among the most affected segments. The Italian Statuario and Calacatta marble used in Mumbai’s sea-facing penthouses and other ultra-luxury units now comes with an addition INR 50-150/sq ft premium due to the rerouting fees, resulting in INR 6000/sq. ft. total all-in cost for this marble once it is installed. Premium plotted developments will face similar cost additions on imported fittings.

As it is, construction costs in cities Mumbai and Delhi have risen by as much as 39% over the past four years and now average at around INR 2,780/sq. ft. for mid-to-luxury skyscrapers. The cost of construction labour, which is commonly 25-35% of total project cost incurred by the developer, has risen by anywhere between 25-40% in the last 4-5 years because of sharpening skilled worker shortages and overall wage inflation. The impact will be most pronounced in India’s high-end housing hotspots.

For developers, this is not just a cost issue—it’s a timing crisis. Delays in material supply could push back project completions, affecting everything from handovers to new launches. For buyers, especially those already servicing home loans, this could mean longer waiting periods and potential financial strain.

The luxury housing market, particularly in Mumbai’s prime areas like Worli and South Mumbai, is expected to absorb some of these shocks more easily. High-net-worth buyers may be less sensitive to price hikes, allowing developers to pass on increased costs. However, even here, the ripple effects are visible. Imported marble, premium fittings, and high-end finishes now come at a steep premium, pushing already high prices even further.

The real strain is likely to be felt in the mid-range and affordable housing segments. Buyers in these categories are far more sensitive to price increases and interest rates. With home loans already expensive and inflationary pressures rising, even a modest increase in property prices could push many potential buyers out of the market.

Even if the Gulf war ends tomorrow, the Strait of Hormuz opens and shipping resumes normally, the additional real estate costs will not reduce immediately. "We can expect a 2–8-week period for tanker pileups to clear as carriers test the safety of the route. Freight surcharges and higher shipping insurance will remain high in locked contracts. War-risk surcharges and rerouting have cumulatively added anywhere between INR 2–3.5 lakh per container, especially for cargoes linked to Gulf routes," said Dr Thakur.

The report said that a full reset will take anywhere between 1-3 months and certainly, a reboot of global shipping will not help developers to achieve their usual monsoon timelines.