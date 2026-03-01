Advertisement
Homebuyer disputes explained: RERA or arbitration — Which is faster?

Arbitration is a private dispute resolution mechanism usually included in builder-buyer agreements. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Homebuyers facing disputes with builders often wonder whether arbitration or approaching RERA offers a quicker and more effective resolution.

Arbitration is a private dispute resolution mechanism usually included in builder-buyer agreements. It allows disputes to be handled outside courts and is often preferred by high-net-worth individuals or commercial buyers because the proceedings remain confidential and are not part of public records.

However, arbitration can be costly and is typically governed by contractual terms. While agreements may include arbitration clauses, homebuyers are not always bound to follow them. In many cases, they can still approach RERA or courts despite such clauses, especially when statutory rights are involved.

RERA, on the other hand, was created specifically to protect homebuyers and provide faster dispute resolution in cases such as delayed possession, refund claims, or compensation issues. As a statutory framework, it offers consumer-focused remedies and supervisory oversight that arbitration does not provide.

While arbitration may offer speed and privacy in certain situations, RERA is generally considered more beneficial for individual homebuyers because of its buyer-centric approach and legal backing. In practice, the choice between the two depends on the nature of the dispute — contractual conflicts may suit arbitration, whereas issues related to delays or buyer rights are often better addressed through RERA.

