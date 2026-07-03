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Homebuyers fraud case: CBI files 13th chargesheet against builder company, its directors

The CBI is currently investigating 36 other cases registered on the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country. 

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Homebuyers fraud case: CBI files 13th chargesheet against builder company, its directors
Image Credit: File/Agencies

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