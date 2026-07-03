Homebuyers fraud case: CBI files 13th chargesheet against builder company, its directors

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in its ongoing investigation into large-scale fraud involving homebuyers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its 13th chargesheet against Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd. and its director in connection with alleged fraudulent activities related to a housing project in Greater Noida. According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that the accused builder company and its director, as part of a criminal conspiracy, allegedly lured innocent homebuyers and investors through false assurances, misleading representations, and deceptive promises. The agency alleged that the accused dishonestly obtained financial gains while causing wrongful losses to the victims.