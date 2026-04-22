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Housing prices in Bengaluru may further rise up to 40%; THIS is the reason

Metro expansion in the city may act as a Game Changer in Bengaluru housing market. 

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bengaluru housing prices may rise
  • 40% higher housing prices on the cards
  • Ongoing infrastructure development a catalyst
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Housing prices in Bengaluru may further rise up to 40%; THIS is the reason

New Delhi: A report by Colliers has highlighted that the tech hub city's rapid economic and real estate growth, fuelled by the expansion of the technology sector since the 1990s, is set to accelerate further with ongoing infrastructure development. 

It also highlighted that Bengaluru leads globally in tech talent availability, with nearly twice as many professionals as the next largest city. Along with the presence of multinational firms, startups, and a strong industrial ecosystem, this has positioned the city among India’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

Infrastructure development, including roads, expressways, Metro connectivity and airport expansion emerged as a major growth driver, particularly in easing congestion and unlocking new real estate corridors.

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The Metro network, comprising multiple lines at different stages is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future demand.

While the Purple and Green Lines have already boosted office, residential and warehousing activity across key corridors, the recently operational Yellow Line and upcoming Pink Line are likely to further transform the city’s real estate landscape, according to the report.

The Yellow Line network has improved connectivity to major employment hubs such as Electronic City, while the Pink Line is expected to decongest central and southern parts of the city, enhancing access to key commercial and residential zones.

The report has projected that office space demand in key micro-markets such as CBD, SBD 2 and Electronic City could reach up to 7 million square feet over the next two years, with rentals likely to rise by 5-10 per cent.

Residential markets are already witnessing strong traction, with housing prices in key locations projected to rise by up to 40 per cent, driven by improved connectivity and increased developer activity.

In the industrial and warehousing segment, demand of 1-2 million square feet is expected across clusters such as Bommasandra, Jigani and Harohalli, supported by better logistics access and workforce mobility.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Blue Line connecting the Outer Ring Road and Kempegowda International Airport is expected to further unlock real estate potential in North Bengaluru, reinforcing the city’s position as a high-growth, infrastructure-led market.

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