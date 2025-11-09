Housing Prices Rise 7-19% Across Indian Metros In July-September 2025: Report

New Delhi: Property prices across major Indian metros continued their sharp upward march during the July–September quarter of 2025, supported by strong end-user demand in the premium housing segment, higher input costs, and a limited supply of ready-to-move-in homes, according to a report by digital real estate platform PropTiger.com by Aurum PropTech. The study highlighted that the weighted average property price across India’s top eight residential markets recorded robust year-on-year growth, led by Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top performer, registering a 19 per cent annual rise and a 9.8 per cent quarterly increase in home prices. The region’s weighted average property price climbed from Rs 7,479 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024 to Rs 8,900 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025, driven by surging demand for luxury housing and large-scale infrastructure upgrades. Bengaluru followed closely, posting strong double-digit growth of 15 per cent year-on-year and 12.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, as average prices rose to Rs 8,870 per sq. ft. from Rs 7,713 per sq. ft. a year earlier. Hyderabad also maintained healthy momentum, recording 13 per cent annual and 4.6 per cent quarterly growth, with property prices increasing from Rs 6,858 to Rs 7,750 per sq. ft.

Commenting on the trend, Karishmah Siingh, President of Sales, Marketing and CRM at Sattva Group, said the growth in southern cities reflects the deeper transformation of India’s urban economy, driven by technology and rising aspirations. “The IT and GCC sectors are reshaping homeownership patterns, emphasizing lifestyle, proximity, and long-term security. Families are seeking integrated, future-ready communities that promote both work and well-being,” she noted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The PropTiger report added that other large markets such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata also recorded steady single-digit price appreciation, signaling broad-based developer confidence and buyers’ willingness to invest in premium assets. Home sales across India’s eight prime residential markets remained largely stable, with 95,547 units sold during Q3 2025, reflecting a 1 per cent annual dip and 2.2 per cent quarterly decline. Despite the flat volume, the total transaction value surged 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.52 lakh crore, underscoring a strong market shift towards premiumisation.

New housing supply across the top cities witnessed a marginal annual decline to 91,807 units, though launches rose 9.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, reflecting cautious optimism among developers. The report noted that new supply was concentrated in western and southern markets, with MMR accounting for 26.9 per cent of new launches, followed by Pune at 18.7 per cent and Hyderabad at 13.6 per cent. Together, these three cities made up nearly 60 per cent of all new inventory added in the quarter.

The report covered India’s top eight housing markets — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR (Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), MMR (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane), and Pune — and concluded that India’s housing sector is entering a phase of sustained premium demand, supported by stable income growth, urban transformation, and infrastructure expansion.