NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined the need to transform New Delhi into a 'Vikas Model' (development model), saying the national capital should embody the aspirations of a nation determined to become 'Viksit (developed)'. Addressing a large public gathering during the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), PM Modi congratulated residents of the national capital on the occasion.

PM Modi Hails Farmers, Labourers

PM Modi mentioned that the farmers and labourers would be the ones who would get the most benefits from the newly constructed projects. He drew a cultural connection while noting, "The highway is named Dwarka Expressway, the name of the place is Rohini, the occasion is Janmashtami, and by coincidence, I am also from the land of Dwarkadeesh. Poora mahaul bahot Krishnamay ho gaya hai (the entire atmosphere is filled with devotion towards Lord Krishna)".

Emphasising the importance of the new infrastructure, he said, "Delhi got the connectivity of UER-II and Dwarka Expressway, which will ease the lives of the people of the NCR. Travelling to offices will become easy, and it will save a lot of time. Our farmers, labourers and businessmen will benefit a lot from it."

Linking the projects to his Independence Day address, PM Modi said India's economic momentum is being recognised globally. "The entire world knows what the new India is thinking, it is aspiring to be, what its resolutions are. When the world sees India, the first thing they think about is our capital, Delhi. This is why we have to make Delhi a 'Vikas Model', which shows that it is the Capital of India, which is aspiring to become 'Viksit'," he said.

Citing examples of infrastructure, he added, "Take connectivity, for instance. In the last decade, the connectivity in Delhi-NCR has seen historic progress. From modern and wide expressways to one of the world's largest metro networks and Namo Bharat. This shows how ease of connectivity has been put in place in Delhi-NCR."

Realtors Expect Growth

Reacting to the projects, real estate experts said that the government’s focus on world-class infrastructure is not only unlocking new growth corridors but also instilling fresh confidence in Tier-2 cities like Panipat, where improved accessibility drives economic vibrancy, stronger business ecosystems, and sustained real estate growth.

Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, said, "The inauguration of the UER-II corridor is a watershed in regional mobility—cutting travel time from Gurugram and Delhi to Sonipat, Panipat and beyond, while enabling seamless access from the Delhi border to IGI Airport. By bypassing traditional chokepoints, this connectivity will redefine how people and businesses engage with emerging locations. Such transformative initiatives ensure that development extends beyond metros to a wider regional canvas."

The realtors are expecting a sharp increase in demands across residential and commercial segments. “The launch of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-2 is set to transform NCR real estate. Enhanced connectivity across Delhi, Gurugram, and Dwarka will make the entire corridor far more attractive for both homebuyers and investors. Strong infrastructure drives convenience, security, and long-term value growth. We expect a sharp rise in demand across residential and commercial segments, positioning this region as one of NCR’s most premium investment destinations in the years ahead,” said Gaurav Singh, Founder, Womeki Group.

The inauguration of UER-II alongside Dwarka Expressways marks a significant development for NCR’s infrastructure-led growth, they feel. By seamlessly connecting the Dwarka Expressway with IGI Airport, NH-48, and major peripheral highways, this corridor will not only ease congestion to locations like Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak but also fuel real estate growth in these cities along with Delhi-NCR’s micro-markets, said the experts.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KRREVA and Kanodia Group, “We believe that regions like New Gurgaon, Dwarka, Rohini, and Bahadurgarh will be the biggest beneficiaries along with other micro-markets in Delhi-NCR. It is likely to uplift both residential and commercial demand, driving long-term capital appreciation and positioning the Dwarka Expressway corridor as one of the most promising realty destinations in the region.”

PM Modi's Delhi Roadshow

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a massive roadshow at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in the national capital, just hours before the inauguration of two major highway projects. Hundreds of people thronged the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he greeted the crowd.

During the visit, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the highway section, acknowledging their efforts in shaping the project. The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of UER-II alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (With IANS inputs)