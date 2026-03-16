How high real estate prices in Pune are helping a suburb 25 kms away develop at rapid pace

Real estate prices in Pune have been surging with increasing demands. According to a Cushman and Wakefield reprot, Pune recorded 11,644 residential unit launches in Q4 of 2025, up 8% q-o-q and 13% y-o-y, reflecting strong market momentum. The report said that NH-4 Bypass (North) led with 48% share, followed by North-East (18%), North Peripheral (13%) and South-East II (10%), supported by metro and ring road projects. "The mid-segment accounted for 43% of launches, while high-end and luxury contributed 47%, underscoring robust demand across price brackets. Weighted average capital values rose 11% q-o-q to INR 12,303 per sq. ft., driven by premium launches, while rentals grew 2–4% y-o-y, supported by IT/ITeS demand in Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Nagar Road," said the report.

According to an ANAROCK report, the city saw average flat sizes grow by 5% in the last few years. Average flat sizes in Pune saw 5% two-yearly increase to 1,119 sq. ft. in 2025 from 1,070 sq. ft. back in 2023. The rising prices are pushing the buyers to look for other nearby options and this has led to the rapid development of Punawale, a suburb around 25 kms away from the city but within the Pune district.

Punawale As Growth Hub

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Punawale, once a relatively overlooked suburb in Pune's western periphery, is steadily emerging as one of the city's most sought-after residential micro-markets, attracting both discerning homebuyers and established real estate developers, said experts. Analysts said that Punawale’s proximity to the Hinjewadi IT hub, improving connectivity, and the availability of residential communities have contributed to sustained demand and steady price appreciation in the area.

Experts Upbeat On Prospects

According to real estate experts, the locality has recorded nearly 40% price appreciation, while 21,809 residential units have been sold against 21,442 units launched in the last one decade, indicating that demand has consistently kept pace with new supply.

“Within Pune's western growth corridor, Punawale's location near Hinjewadi has become a key demand driver. Hinjewadi is one of India's largest IT and technology clusters, employing over three lakh professionals across multinational corporations, IT services companies, and global capability centres. For many professionals working in the IT hub, Punawale offers the advantage of shorter commute times while providing access to larger homes and modern residential communities compared to more established neighbourhoods such as Baner, Balewadi, and Wakad,” said Vishal Jumani, Executive Director, Supreme Universal, a premium real estate developer

Analysts say that beyond IT professionals, the micro-market is also attracting families from established residential areas such as Pimpri, Chinchwad, Nigdi, and Ravet who are seeking larger homes within integrated gated communities. Newer residential developments offering lifestyle amenities-including clubhouses, landscaped gardens, fitness centres, co-working spaces, and recreational facilities-are increasingly shaping buyer preferences in the area, they said.

"Punawale has rapidly transformed into one of Pune's most promising residential destinations due to its strategic location near Hinjewadi and improving connectivity. We are seeing strong demand from IT professionals as well as families looking to upgrade to better lifestyle environments," said Vishal Jumani, Executive Director, Supreme Universal, a real estate developer.

Real estate leaders in the region credit infrastructure development for strengthening Punawale's growth trajectory.

Connectivity Booster

Located within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) region, the area benefits from strong civic infrastructure planning and rapid upgrades including highway expansion projects, improved arterial road networks, and the ongoing development of Metro connectivity in the Hinjewadi region.

According to experts, connectivity to Mumbai is also expected to improve significantly with the upcoming Missing Link project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities. Additionally, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be accessible within approximately 1 hour 30 minutes from Punawale, further enhancing the area's long-term connectivity advantage, they feel.

Realtors Bet Big On Punawale

Reflecting growing confidence in the locality, several developers have launched residential projects in Punawale in recent years, focusing on premium lifestyle developments and thoughtfully planned gated communities. The presence of multiple phased developments indicates long-term developer commitment to the micro-market, while steady absorption levels suggest that demand continues to be largely driven by end-users, feel critics.

“The entry of premium developers is widely seen as a turning point in Punawale's evolution, signalling its transition from an emerging suburb to a mainstream residential destination,” Jumani added

Industry observers note that micro-markets located near major employment hubs typically witness sustained residential demand, and Punawale is benefiting from this structural advantage. Compared to more saturated locations in western Pune, the area still offers relatively competitive pricing while delivering strong connectivity and improving lifestyle infrastructure.

The entry of premium developers is widely seen as a turning point in Punawale’s evolution, signalling its transition from an emerging suburb to a mainstream residential destination. However, despite the rapid growth of the micro-market, there remain relatively few large, well-planned layouts capable of offering a truly holistic lifestyle environment for residents across age groups. The presence of established and high-calibre developers delivering expansive residential communities is therefore becoming a key differentiator in the area’s next phase of growth.

"We see Punawale as a high-potential growth corridor aligned with the next phase of Pune's residential expansion," Jumani added, saying that the demand for premium housing is surging in the city.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, recently shared that luxury residential real estate is now less about shelter or investment and more about high-flying lifestyle and social signalling. "It has become a definitive expression of personal success and social mobility. Even ‘regular home’ buyers are coming to the market with expectations of bigger spaces, superior layouts, and upgraded living standards. Beyond doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting psychological imprint on the entire market," said Puri.

As Pune continues to expand westward, Punawale's evolution from a peripheral suburb into a vibrant residential hub reflects broader urban growth patterns shaped by employment clusters, infrastructure investments, and evolving lifestyle aspirations. With rising buyer interest and increasing participation from established developers, the micro-market is expected to remain a key contributor to Pune's next phase of residential expansion.