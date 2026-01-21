How Spiritual Tourism Is Fueling Real Estate Prices In Tier 2-3 Cities

India’s real-estate market has historically been driven by metro expansion, corporate workforce mobility and urban population growth. However, a parallel shift has emerged over the last five years — a trend where pilgrimage destinations and spiritual towns are transforming into highly desirable real-estate markets.

Due to development like Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath corridor and Mahakal Temple corridor, cities like Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Hardwar, Ujjain, Varanasi, Tirupati and Dwarka are no longer short-stay transit zones; they are turning into long-term residential and investment destinations. Joining the list are serene cities like Barsana, Mathura, and Khatu Town. This shift is redefining wealth planning, lifestyle aspirations and multi-generational home ownership patterns.

Spiritual tourism is the largest domestic travel category in India. According to the Ministry of Tourism data, pilgrimage-linked travel accounts for nearly 60% of all domestic tourism movement in the country. The cumulative number of religious tourism visits in 2024 crossed 182 crore, as per government statistics — a record high.

Additionally, average spending per spiritual tourist has increased up to 52% in Tier-2 zones. Digital travel bookings for pilgrimage towns has increased by 68% YoY and long-stay accommodation demand has risen by over 41%, as per Ministry of Tourism Data, 2024-25 Report.

When volume, permanence and infrastructure investment meet, residential demand follows. Earlier, the tourism economy primarily supported hotel, dharamshala, guest room and seasonal rental businesses.

"Today, demand is shifting toward permanent residences, weekend homes, retirement homes, devotional-surrounding gated communities, investment-held plots, and long-lease accommodation," said Parmod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Anandam Valley Project in Barsana*.

According to reports, the property prices in cities like Ayodhya & Surrounding Panchkoshi Belt have jumped by 6x – 10x in the past few years, by 2.8x – 4.3x in Vrindavan Peripheral Zones, by 2.6x – 3.9x in Haridwar-Rishikesh Highway Pockets, up to 6x in Ujjain Temple-Adjacency Clusters and up to 5x in Tirupati Fringe Sectors.

"Due to rising congestion and pollution, modern buyers are prioritising emotional well-being, environment tranquility, clean air zone and spiritual accessibility," added Gupta, Aanandam Valleey MD.

Retired families, NRIs with religious affinity, Weekend-commuting professionals and Heritage preservation buyers are turning the spiritual real estate in a golden deal, leading the surge.

According to Industry Purchase Attitude Report 2024, 58% of buyers are seeking weekend-accessible locations, 48% are planning retirement residence outside metro cities and 34% preferring religious influence in lifestyle choices. Experts believe that with government focussing on spritual heritage city development, the prices in these markets are bound to go up in future.