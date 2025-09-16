'If You Own A Flat As Investment In Noida/Gurugram; Sell It And Run': Why Is This Finfluencer Creating Panic?

New Delhi: Finance educator and content creator Akshat Shrivastava has said that the plans of the Uttar Pradesh government to eliminate ground coverage limits and increase floor area ratio will make it difficult for investors to sell their existing flats. In an X post, Shrivastava has warned that difficult times are on the horizon for investors in Noida or Gurugram. He has advised the investors in these places to sell their flats and never look back.

Shrivastava explained in detail why the UP government's move to scrap ground coverage limits and raise floor area ratio is not good news for the investors in Noida or Gurugram. He said that the taller the structures, the more supply there would be, making it difficult for investors to sell their existing units.

"Taller buildings= more supply. More supply= means it gets more and more difficult for you to sell your existing units. More supply puts more pressure on existing (& by the way: extremely poor) infrastructure," Shrivastava posted on X.

Shrivastava said that people who have invested in flats in Noida or Gurugram are going to face difficult times. He advised these investors to sell their flats and never look back. "If you are owning a flat as an "investment" in Noida/Gurugram etc, sell it. And, run. Don't look back. Hard time are about to come. You just don't see it yet," he wrote on X.

Shrivastava's post on X comes as the Uttar Pradesh government plans to scrap ground coverage limits and raise floor area ratio for industrial, residential and commercial projects to allow more vertical and lateral growth. The new common building bylaws for Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA aim to ease construction rules and boost investment.