/IKEA, Indian real estate firm Nila Spaces join hands for B2B push, eyes Indian homes market

Home furnishing giant IKEA has made its foray into Gujarat's residential market by partnering with Nila Spaces, a Gujarat-headquartered real estate firm, for its VIDA project in Ahmedabad. The move strengthens the Swedish home furnishing retailer's business-to-business (B2B) growth strategy in India. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind offering in Gujarat's residential market and reflects the growing demand for ready to move homes.
According to real estate experts, there is a growing preference for homes that minimize the effort and time required after possession as homebuyer expectations evolve beyond location and square footage.
Deep Vadodaria, Managing Director & CEO, Nila Spaces, said that India's residential real estate market is witnessing a significant shift as homebuyers today are looking beyond just owning a home. "They are looking for homes that are ready to move into, easy to live in, and aligned with their lifestyle aspirations. While people invest considerable time and resources in purchasing a home, setting it up often remains fragmented and time-consuming," said Vadodaria.
According to the Nila Spaces, the initiative enables buyers to experience fully planned homes while retaining the flexibility to personalize their spaces over time.
Vadodaria further said, "What makes this trend particularly interesting is the changing mindset of consumers. Homebuyers are increasingly embracing comfort, convenience, and well-designed living experiences. They are moving beyond traditional concerns around standardisation and are looking for solutions that simplify everyday life while still allowing their homes to evolve with their needs. We believe this reflects a broader transformation in the residential sector, where the focus is shifting from merely delivering homes to delivering a superior living experience from day one."
With urbanisation, changing family structures, and investment-driven home purchases reshaping housing demand, ready-to-live homes are expected to emerge as a key growth segment across both metro and emerging cities. According to industry observations, features such as modular kitchens, wardrobes, integrated storage solutions, and professionally designed living spaces are increasingly becoming important differentiators in residential projects.
Having served customers in Ahmedabad through e-commerce since 2020, IKEA brings a strong understanding of local living patterns, including the importance of family gatherings, hosting, efficient use of space, and practical storage solutions.
“We started serving customers in Gujarat through e-commerce in 2020, which helped us understand local needs and how preferences around home furnishing are evolving,” said Manisha Prabhu, Country Business Manager, IKEA India.
As demand for ready-to-move-in and fully planned homes continues to rise, real estate experts expect the category to gain momentum across both metropolitan and emerging urban centres, creating new opportunities to redefine the homeownership experience for the next generation of buyers.
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