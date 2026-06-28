/IKEA, Indian real estate firm Nila Spaces join hands for B2B push, eyes Indian homes market

Vadodaria further said, "What makes this trend particularly interesting is the changing mindset of consumers. Homebuyers are increasingly embracing comfort, convenience, and well-designed living experiences. They are moving beyond traditional concerns around standardisation and are looking for solutions that simplify everyday life while still allowing their homes to evolve with their needs. We believe this reflects a broader transformation in the residential sector, where the focus is shifting from merely delivering homes to delivering a superior living experience from day one."