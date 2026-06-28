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IKEA, Indian real estate firm Nila Spaces join hands for B2B push, eyes Indian homes market

According to real estate experts, there is a growing preference for homes that minimize the effort and time required after possession as homebuyer expectations evolve beyond location and square footage. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
IKEA, Indian real estate firm Nila Spaces join hands for B2B push, eyes Indian homes market
Image Credit: Nila/IKEA

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