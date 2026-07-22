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India’s data centre capacity likely to quadruple to 6.5 GW by 2030: Report

India ranked seventh globally by number of data centres in June 2025. As of January 2026, 271 facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai, together accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the total.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
India’s data centre capacity likely to quadruple to 6.5 GW by 2030: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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