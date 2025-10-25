The Indian real estate market is witnessing a defining shift, from conventional housing to globally benchmarked luxury living. As global brands increasingly align with Indian developers, the country is fast emerging as one of the hottest destinations for branded residences, a segment projected to grow by over 200% by 2031 as per recent Savills India Asia Pacific report.

According to PropTiger.com’s Real Insight Residential: Q3 2025 report, India’s property landscape is showing a clear move toward premiumisation. While overall sales volumes across major cities have remained steady, the total value of properties sold jumped 14% year-on-year, touching 1.52 lakh crore. The data underscores a significant trend , India’s growing affluent class is no longer buying homes merely for utility, but for brand value, design excellence, and lifestyle distinction.

India: The Global Investment Magnet

India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rapid GDP growth, and expanding High-Net-Worth (HNWI and UHNWI) population have positioned it as an unmatched investment destination for global luxury brands. Branded residences, homes developed in collaboration with international luxury names, appeal directly to this discerning demographic. They combine architectural finesse, brand-led service consistency, and the prestige of global association, making them both lifestyle statements and lucrative investment.

Debut Of Jacob & Co

Earlier, Trump Towers and Trump Residences in Gurugram had received a huge response which showed market’s appetite for high-pedigree assets. M3M India, a NCR-based developer has partnered with Trump Towers for the project. The project’s rapid sell-out demonstrated that India’s elite are willing to invest in branded spaces that offer exclusivity, sophistication, and long-term appreciation. Building on this success, M3M India has announced its second such venture, a collaboration with Jacob & Co., the globally renowned luxury watches and jewellery brand. The upcoming Jacob & Co. Residences, Noida, has a projected topline of Rs 3,500 crore.

Industry analysts note that branded residences typically command 30–40% price premiums and enjoy strong resale potential, making them a preferred choice for investors and NRIs alike.

Sam Chopra, President and Country Head, eXp Realty India, said, “India’s luxury real estate market stands at a defining inflection point where aspiration meets global alignment. The rise of branded residences signals more than growing affluence, it reflects an evolved homebuyer mindset that values design excellence, experiential living, and a sense of global belonging. The collaboration between global brands and Indian developers is reshaping the meaning of luxury, combining international craftsmanship with local authenticity. With the segment projected to grow by over 200%, India is not just participating in the global branded home movement, but shaping it, setting new benchmarks for what modern luxury can represent.”

A Noida based property consultant said that the M3M-Jacob & Co. Residences may set a new price point not just for Noida but for the entire NCR. With the upcoming Jewar Airport poised to become a major growth catalyst, the region’s value proposition is set to rise even further.

Future Trajectory

As international partnerships deepen and consumer aspirations evolve, India’s luxury housing segment is poised for unprecedented growth. The transition from a volume-driven to a value-driven market is redefining real estate economics, positioning India not just as a consumer of global luxury but as an active creator of it.