Karkardooma Towering Heights project: DDA extends payment deadline for flat allottees; check date and interest liability

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the payment deadline for buyers of the Karkardooma Housing Schemes (Towering Heights project). The extension of deadline is applicable to allotees of Towering Heights flats that were opened for registration in 2025 e-auction and in 2026 via first come first served process.

The allottees of DOA Towering Heights, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 ( eAuction) and ODA Towering Heights, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS) can now pay the demanded amount till 30 June 2026, said DDA in its latest circular.

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"...it is hereby informed that the last date for payment of the demanded amount has been extended up to 30.06.2026, without levy of any interest in all the cases of both the above mentioned housing schemes where demand was falling due on or before 31.03.2026 which was extended up to 30.04.2026. Thereafter, an additional period of 30 days, i.e., up to 30.07.2026, shall be allowed for making the payment," said DDA circular.

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DDA however added that during this extended period an interest of 10 percent shall be applicable on the demanded account.

The housing authority also added that no further extension will be granted beyond this period. It has requested all the allottees of the above-mentioned two housing schemes are ensure payment of the demanded amount within the extended timeline to avoid any interest liability.

DDA added that the extension of date has been announce due to the likelihood that for obtaining all statutory approvals, it will take 30-45 days time from the date of physical completion of the project and owing to representation from allottees for grant of additional days in light of likely spilling over the project beyond July 2026.

DDA has extended the payment deadline for the second time. The earlier payment date was 30 March 2026, which was later extended to 30 April 2026.

"Considering the revision in demand letters owing to exclusion of parking cost and the availability of less number of operational banking days in March and representation from allottees for grant of additional days to enable them to arrange their housing loans, it is hereby informed that the last date for payment of the demanded amount has been extended up to 30.04.2026, without levy of any interest in all the cases of both the above mentioned housing schemes.