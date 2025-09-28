Lodha Developers Reacts Amid Rs 85 Crore Fraud Shock, Arrest Of Former Director Rajendra Lodha

Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Developers (formerly known as Macrotech Developers) has been under increased scrutiny from the investigating agencies following Rs 85 crore fraud linked to its former director Rajendra Lodha, who resigned on September 17. He was arrested the very next day by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch. The realtors has now reacted to the brewing controversy.

Notably, the Lodha Develpers has filed an FIR in the case and said a forensic audit will determine if the losses extend beyond the current estimate. “We are absolutely shocked and saddened and disheartened to say the least that this has happened. And that too, it has happened from the person at the seniority of Executive Director, which is even the least that one can expect,” CNBC TV18 quoted Sushil Modi, Director-Finance at Lodha Group, as saying. He assured that the company will maintain transparency with stakeholders.

Rajendra Lodha was arrested from his Worli residence by the property cell of the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. The case began after Lodha Developers, one of India’s largest real estate companies, filed a complaint accusing Rajendra Lodha, his son Sahil Lodha, and several associates of large-scale fraud, misappropriation of assets, and criminal breach of trust.

Police allege that Rajendra Lodha, who was authorised only to acquire land for the company, misused his position to carry out unauthorised sales of company-owned properties. He is also accused of undervaluing land deals and being involved in illegal Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions.

Police officials said his alleged role in the fraud was uncovered during the investigation. Investigators say Lodha forged agreements, MoUs and other documents to facilitate the transactions. The complaint highlights that land in Panvel, Ambernath and Kalyan was siphoned off through fraudulent deals, while fake bookings and cash transactions were shown in the company's marquee project, Lodha New Cuffe Parade.

In Bhopar village, Kalyan, over 7.15 lakh square feet of TDR was allegedly sold illegally, causing a direct loss of around Rs 49 crore.

Lodha Developers confirmed the development in an official statement. The company said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, regardless of the seniority or position of the individual involved.