New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh RERA (UP RERA) cautioned all home buyers investing in real estate projects of the state to invest only in projects registered with UP RERA. The advisory is applicable for buyers looking to purchase buying a home or shop.

"Investment is safe only in projects registered with RERA. Buying a house is an important decision in the life of a common man as a large part of his income is spent on it. Therefore, they should gather all the information related to the promoter and the project in question. Home buyers do not have to spend much time and energy on such duediligence. With the advent of RERA, everything has become so easy and now complete and reliable information is available on the portal of UP RERA," said the official advisory issued by Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The regulatory body said home buyer should be aware of the land of the project, the map of the project, other clearances or approvals of the project, the specifications of the project. It is also important for them to know about the credibility of the promoter, his reliability and his financial status.

UP RERA has provided all the information about the promoters on its portal. Here is how to check builders credentials

Go to the home page of the RERA portal.

Click on “Registered Projects” in the search link on the home page.

A list of promoters and projects will open

On this page, prospective buyers should search by giving the name of the promoter or the project or the registration number of the project.

Now buyers can go to the concerned project and click on the icon given in blue color.

After this, the summary page of the project opens

At the bottom all the complaints filed in RERA against the promoter and the number of complaints filed by the allottees of the related project can be seen.

"UP RERA expects the home buyers to verify the registration validity, time extension details, land and map details of the project, bank accounts of the project, project specifications, project inventory, O.C. and C.C. status of the project and quarterly progress report of the project on the registration page of the project," said the advisory

It further added that buyers must pay the unit price only in the project's collection account and also be wary of misleading advertisements and promotional materials.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Chairman, UP RERA said "RERA is committed to the regulation and development of the real estate sector as well as to protect the interests of consumers, but he also stressed that consumers can get benefit of RERA's regulatory work only when they themselves remain vigilant and do not invest in haste or on the basis of incomplete information. For more information, they can contact U.P. RERA's helpline numbers - 9151602229, 9151642229 (Lucknow, Headquarters) and 9151672229, 9151682229 (NCR Office Greater Noida) or register in RERA Samvaad by clicking on the link https://www.U.P.- rera.in/ReraSamvaad on U.P. RERA portal."