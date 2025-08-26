Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952064https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/mumbai-among-world-s-top-prime-residential-markets-with-2-4-per-cent-growth-in-h1-2025-report-2952064.html
NewsBusinessReal Estate
REAL ESTATE

Mumbai Among World’s Top Prime Residential Markets With 2-4 Per Cent Growth In H1 2025: Report

The Indian real estate market as a whole remained competitive on the international stage with moderate additional costs for buying, holding, and selling residential property, the report said.. 

 

|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 08:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Among World’s Top Prime Residential Markets With 2-4 Per Cent Growth In H1 2025: ReportImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Mumbai has solidified its status as a leading global prime residential market, with capital value growth of 2 per cent to 3.9 per cent in the first half of CY 2025, a report said on Tuesday. Mumbai’s prime residential market is benefiting from steady demand by both domestic and international buyers, even as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on the global sector, UK-based real estate services company Savills said in a report.

The financial capital of India continued to show positive capital value momentum and a healthy uptick in premium rental demand, driven by affluent Indians and returning NRIs. Savills identified Mumbai as one of the few Asian cities capable of absorbing new supply despite global macroeconomic uncertainty. "With major infrastructure projects underway and limited new supply, we expect prices to see steady growth and Mumbai to gain even more global recognition," Savills India's Managing Director – Research &amp; Consulting, Arvind Nandan, said.

In the rental market, demand surged from corporates, entrepreneurs, and consulates, with redevelopment activity across the city pushing rental values upward. Consistent demand from corporate occupiers and diplomatic missions is expected to persist, with rents projected to rise by up to 2 per cent over the next six months.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian real estate market as a whole remained competitive on the international stage with moderate additional costs for buying, holding, and selling residential property, the report said.

"Typical mortgage deposits for NRIs are between 15 and 25 per cent, ensuring accessibility for a wider band of prime buyers compared to many Western and Asian markets with higher costs," it added. According to Savills, the global markets, after a strong price growth in 2024, experienced a slowdown in growth from 2.2 per cent for the full year to 0.7 per cent in the first half of 2025. While 60 per cent of cities recorded positive capital value growth in H1 2025, declines in the remaining markets were generally modest and concentrated in larger, more mature cities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK