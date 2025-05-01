Mumbai Property Market Registers Best April In 13 Years With Over 12,000 Deals

Mumbai: The property market in the financial capital continues to show strong momentum, with over 12,142 property registrations being recorded in April under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, a new report said on Wednesday.

This marks the best April performance in the last 13 years and represents a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in registrations, according to the Knight Frank India report.

The residential demand remains a key driver of the market, with 80 per cent of the registered properties in April being homes -- showing that end-user interest in buying houses remains strong.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said that the increase in registrations reflects the growing interest in premium housing.

“The lower home loan rates, thanks to the RBI's cumulative 50 basis points rate cut, have supported demand,” he noted.

Baijal added that, “quick transmission of these rate cuts by banks would further improve affordability and help maintain market momentum.”

Properties priced above Rs 2 crore accounted for 25 per cent of total registrations in April 2025, compared to 22 per cent a year ago.

However, the lower-end of the market, including properties priced below Rs 50 lakh, remained steady at 14 per cent.

In terms of property size, homes measuring up to 1,000 square feet continued to dominate registrations. However, there was consistent interest in larger homes as well.

Properties between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft maintained a 14 per cent share, while those over 2,000 sq ft held steady at 3 per cent.

This reflects a stable demand for spacious living, possibly driven by evolving lifestyle needs and work-from-home preferences, the report mentioned.

Geographically, the Western and Central suburbs remained the most preferred locations, making up 85 per cent of total registrations.

However, Central and South Mumbai also saw a slight increase in their share of registrations, rising by 1 per cent.

This shift indicates growing buyer interest in premium and emerging locations, backed by new project launches and improved infrastructure, the report added.