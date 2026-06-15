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Mumbai redevelopment could unlock nearly 59,000 homes worth Rs 1,500 bn by 2031

Redevelopment activity started strongly in 2026, with nearly 70 developer agreements signed within the first 90 days of the year, accounting for over 30 per cent of the total agreements recorded during full-year 2025.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Mumbai redevelopment could unlock nearly 59,000 homes worth Rs 1,500 bn by 2031
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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