Mumbai redevelopment could unlock nearly 59,000 homes worth Rs 1,500 bn by 2031

New Delhi: Mumbai’s redevelopment pipeline could deliver nearly 59,000 new homes worth around Rs 1,500 billion by 2031 as the city shifts from fragmented building‑level redevelopment to larger, cluster‑led projects, a report said on Monday.
The report from property consultant Knight Frank India said society redevelopment projects are expected to generate over Rs 9,115 crore in stamp duty revenues over the project lifecycle.
Redevelopment activity started strongly in 2026, with nearly 70 developer agreements signed within the first 90 days of the year, accounting for over 30 per cent of the total agreements recorded during full-year 2025.
Developer agreements (DA) in Mumbai crossed the 1,050-mark for the first time since 2020, with 1,094 societies currently under redevelopment, collectively unlocking nearly 432 acres of land across the city.
Redevelopment activity is increasingly concentrated in suburban Mumbai, which accounts for 95 per cent of the pipeline, and Western Suburbs led with 773 societies under redevelopment followed by central suburbs with 261 societies.
The report noted the rising urban density and an ageing housing stock across the city.
Around 1.6 lakh buildings in Mumbai are over 30 years old and have been identified for structural audits, with the highest concentration located in the Western Suburbs (46 per cent), followed by the Island City (28 per cent) and Eastern Suburbs (26 per cent).
Mumbai's population density of nearly 30,600 persons per sq km is significantly higher than global urban centres such as Tokyo, New York City and Singapore.
The report also noted that redevelopment activity accounted for nearly 8 per cent of Mumbai’s rental demand as of March 2026.
It highlighted a gradual shift in redevelopment activity towards larger land parcels, with projects exceeding 10,000 sq m gaining traction following key policy reforms such as DCPR 2034 and the Self-Redevelopment Policy.
“Redevelopment is likely to play a critical role not only in augmenting housing supply, but also in supporting infrastructure-led urban renewal and improving the quality of residential stock across the city,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
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