Mumbai: Relocation Lottery For Affected Residents Of Annabhau Sathe Memorial Put On Hold; Residents Await Clarification

The Maharashtra government authorities have postponed the lottery to rehabilitate 62 project affected persons (PAP) to make way for Rs 300 crore Annabhau Sathe memorial in Ghatkopar (W). The decision was taken after residents urged the state's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to provide clarity on the process. According to reports, over 220 affected families are yet to receive clarification about the rehabilitation scheme while the SRA has served final notice to the residents.

A big memorial is coming to Chirag Nagar. On April 2, 2024, the state government set aside Rs 305.62 crore for it. This memorial honors Anna Bhau Sathe, a famous Dalit poet, writer, and social reformer, who once lived in Chirag Nagar.

The new center will be called the "Sahityaratna Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute." It's a way to remember his great literary work and contributions. Around 220 slum homes will also be restored as part of the project.

Most local residents support the memorial. However, they are worried about where they will live afterward. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is managing this project. Last week, the SRA sent final notices to 62 homes. They asked residents to submit documents and move out.

A lottery for new homes was planned for July 29. But an SRA official said it's now been postponed. Residents asked for this delay, and their request was granted.

“We received a representation from the residents who asked for more clarity in the rehabilitation process. We have postponed the lottery and will announce a further date,” said the official.

Residents are really worried. The authorities haven't told them where the new homes, called PAP units, will be. They fear being moved far from Ghatkopar, perhaps to a less desirable area nearby.

Sunil Raghavan, who lives in Sawantwadi and has been served an eviction notice for his shop in the locality, said, “I have even submitted my documents and am waiting for eligibility approval. People don't know what will be their fate as the authorities are not giving clarity. We have heard that people will be shifted to the temporary quarantine centre in Azad Nagar built during the Covid-19 pandemic but nobody wants to go there as it is in bad shape.”

The SRA official said, “For this project, we will not be appointing developers to construct new settlement units but the PAPs will be rehabilitated at the available units in the nearby vicinity. The first phase lottery for 62 units will be rehabilitated at a PAP unit available around 200 mtr behind Azad Nagar.”

They're also upset with their elected officials. Residents say these leaders made big promises when the project was first announced. Now, they feel abandoned at a very important time.

Suman Chopdekar, who has been residing in Chirag Nagar’s Sawantwadi for the last 29 years, said, “We were promised that we will get school, hospital and garden along with the memorial but here we are clueless about our own rehabilitation. We think that we might not submit our documents until we get clarity about rehabilitation otherwise we will not be able to deny a bad residence.”