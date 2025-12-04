Advertisement
MUMBAI’S WORLI

Mumbai’s Worli Accounts For 40% Of Ultra‑Luxury Residential Transactions

Premium tower apartments in Worli now trade at Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh plus per sq. ft., equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan. The price-to-size breakdown showed that apartments under 1,000 square feet cost below Rs 8 crore. Ultra‑premium residences above 4,000 square feet cost over Rs 32 crore, the report said.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai's Worli Accounts For 40% Of Ultra‑Luxury Residential Transactions

New Delhi: Worli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has become the epicentre of India’s wealth concentration, accounting for 40 per cent of the country's ultra-high-net-worth residential transactions, commanding prices that rival global peers, a report said on Thursday. 

The growth is supported by an over Rs 69,000 crore infrastructure ecosystem, and fed by an incoming pipeline of projects worth over Rs 36,000 crore, the report from ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth said. The area saw more than 30 homes priced above Rs 40 crore each sold in just 24 months, totalling over Rs 5,500 crore, with a transaction velocity that redefines India's residential real estate pecking order.

"Forty per cent of India’s entire ultra‑luxury apartment market is now Worli. Across the entire country – from Bangalore's sprawling tech corridors to Delhi's power pockets – Worli accounts for nearly half of all transactions exceeding Rs 40 crore," ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri said.

"The momentum is only accelerating. The area witnessed one of India's costliest apartment transactions - 2 duplexes sold for over Rs 700 crore in 2025. Over the past three years, Worli closed over 20 residential deals individually priced above Rs 100 crore," he said.

Premium tower apartments in Worli now trade at Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh plus per sq. ft., equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan. The price-to-size breakdown showed that apartments under 1,000 square feet cost below Rs 8 crore. Ultra‑premium residences above 4,000 square feet cost over Rs 32 crore, the report said.

"Two decades of relentless development have transformed a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction, just at the visible layer of a deeper structural shift," the report noted.

