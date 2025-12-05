New Rent Rules 2025: Model Tenancy Act Clause -Rights That Tenants, Landlords Must Know

New Rent Rules 2025: The Model Tenancy Act, 2021 is reshaping the rental landscape in India, bringing long-needed clarity, fairness and legal protection to both tenants and landlords. With rules on security deposits, written agreements, inspection rights, repairs and evictions now standardised, the Act aims to end informal practices and reduce disputes. As more states adopt its provisions, understanding these new guidelines has become essential for anyone renting or leasing property in India. Here are key pointers you must know:

1. Security Deposit Limits

* For residential properties, landlords cannot ask for more than two months’ rent as a deposit.

* For commercial properties, the maximum is six months’ rent.

* The deposit must be refunded when the tenant vacates, after deducting any legitimate dues.

2. Written & Registered Agreement Is Mandatory

* Every tenancy must have a written rental agreement.

* It must be digitally stamped and registered online with the Rent Authority within two months of signing.

* No verbal or informal rental arrangements are allowed.

3. When Landlords Can Enter the Property

* Landlords must give at least 24 hours’ written notice before entering the property.

* Entry is allowed only for:

– repairs,

– inspection for habitability, or

– any reason clearly mentioned in the rental agreement.

* Entry cannot happen before sunrise or after sunset.

No notice is needed only in emergencies like fire, flood, earthquake, etc.

4. Eviction Rules Are Strict and Legal

* Tenants cannot be evicted without applying to the Rent Authority.

* Valid eviction grounds include:

– not paying rent for two consecutive months,

– misusing or damaging the property,

– making structural changes without permission.

If tenants stay after the agreement ends, they must pay enhanced rent.

5. Repairs & Maintenance Responsibilities

* Landlord must handle major structural work, including:

– painting,

– plumbing pipe replacements,

– major electrical wiring,

– structural repairs.

* Tenant must handle routine repairs, including:

– taps, drain cleaning, WC repairs,

– switches, geyser and small fixtures,

– garden and open space maintenance.

If the landlord doesn’t do essential repairs within 30 days of being notified, the tenant may fix it and deduct the cost from rent.

If the house becomes uninhabitable and the landlord refuses repairs,

the tenant can vacate after 15 days’ notice.

6. Rent Revision Rules

* Rent can be increased only once in 12 months. Landlord must give 90 days’ prior written notice before revising rent.

7. Harassment or Unlawful Actions Are Punishable

* Landlords cannot (without following legal process):

– change locks,

– cut electricity or water,

– threaten the tenant, or

– forcibly evict them

These actions are punishable under the Act.