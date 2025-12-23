Park Medi World To Acquire KP Institute Of Medical Sciences For Rs 245 Cr

North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World has announced the acquisition of Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal valued at ?245 crore, PTI reported.

The transaction involves the purchase of 100 per cent of the existing shareholding of KPIMS and is expected to further strengthen Park Medi World’s hospital network across northern India.

According to a regulatory exchange filing, Park Medi World will assume full ownership of KPIMS upon completion of the agreement. The acquisition adds a 360-bed tertiary-care hospital to the Park Group’s growing healthcare portfolio.

The company said the facility will be integrated into its existing operations, with a focus on enhancing clinical programmes, improving operational efficiency, and increasing bed utilisation in the coming years.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World, said: “The acquisition of the KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) marks a significant step in expanding our footprint in North India. It will strengthen our regional presence and yield strong operational and financial results.”

Park Medi World noted that the deal will bolster its presence in key urban centres across North India and is expected to start adding value soon after integration, supporting its broader expansion plans in the region’s healthcare sector.