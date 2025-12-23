Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999425https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/park-medi-world-to-acquire-kp-institute-of-medical-sciences-for-rs-245-cr-2999425.html
NewsBusinessReal EstatePark Medi World To Acquire KP Institute Of Medical Sciences For Rs 245 Cr
REAL ESTATE

Park Medi World To Acquire KP Institute Of Medical Sciences For Rs 245 Cr

The transaction involves the purchase of 100 per cent of the existing shareholding of KPIMS and is expected to further strengthen Park Medi World’s hospital network across northern India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Park Medi World To Acquire KP Institute Of Medical Sciences For Rs 245 Cr

North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World has announced the acquisition of Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal valued at ?245 crore, PTI reported.

The transaction involves the purchase of 100 per cent of the existing shareholding of KPIMS and is expected to further strengthen Park Medi World’s hospital network across northern India.

According to a regulatory exchange filing, Park Medi World will assume full ownership of KPIMS upon completion of the agreement. The acquisition adds a 360-bed tertiary-care hospital to the Park Group’s growing healthcare portfolio.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The company said the facility will be integrated into its existing operations, with a focus on enhancing clinical programmes, improving operational efficiency, and increasing bed utilisation in the coming years.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World, said: “The acquisition of the KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) marks a significant step in expanding our footprint in North India. It will strengthen our regional presence and yield strong operational and financial results.”

Park Medi World noted that the deal will bolster its presence in key urban centres across North India and is expected to start adding value soon after integration, supporting its broader expansion plans in the region’s healthcare sector.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-New Zealand FTA
India-New Zealand FTA: Why Kiwi Politicians Are Unhappy With Trade Agreement
KarTET
TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Bangladesh
‘Missiles Not Far Away’: Pakistan Leader Issues Fresh Warning To India
Indian technology advancements
World’s Top 7 Most Technologically Advanced Countries: China At No.3, No.1 Is
Comfort food
Celebrating Nothing? Treat Yourself Anyway
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: How Toxic Air Harms Your Entire Body, Not Just Lungs
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Situation Volatile, Security Threat To Indian Missions: Experts
Technology news
Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India- Details Here
COVID-19
How China’s Culture Of Secrecy Turned A Local Outbreak Into Global Catastrophe
Comfort food
Office Stress, Cold Weather… Should You Order Happiness?