Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014954https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/planning-to-buy-a-home-check-title-and-construction-insurance-under-rera-3014954.html
NewsBusinessReal EstatePlanning to buy a home? Check title and construction insurance under RERA
RERA INSURANCE RULES

Planning to buy a home? Check title and construction insurance under RERA

This insurance is meant to protect homebuyers from future risks related to property ownership and construction quality.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Planning to buy a home? Check title and construction insurance under RERAFile Photo

New Delhi: When buying a home, most people focus on price, location, and loan eligibility. But one important protection that often goes unnoticed is mandatory insurance under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). This insurance is meant to protect homebuyers from future risks related to property ownership and construction quality.

Under Section 16 of the RERA Act, builders are required to obtain insurance for the land title and the construction of the real-estate project. The developer must pay the insurance premium and transfer the insurance benefits to the buyer or the apartment owners’ association once the project is handed over.

This insurance becomes especially important if problems arise after possession — such as structural defects, construction damage, or legal disputes over property ownership. In such cases, the insurance coverage can help cover repair costs or financial losses.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If a builder fails to obtain or transfer this insurance, the risk shifts to homeowners. In recent cases handled by state RERA authorities, builders were directed to bear repair expenses themselves when mandatory insurance was missing, highlighting the importance of verifying insurance documents before taking possession of a property.

The broader goal of RERA is to bring transparency, accountability, and protection for homebuyers in the real-estate sector, which historically faced issues such as unclear property titles, project delays, and construction defects.

What buyers should check

Before accepting possession of a property, homebuyers should:

Confirm the project is RERA-registered

Ask for insurance documents related to title and construction

Verify handover paperwork and builder compliance

These checks can help prevent financial and legal problems later.

In simple terms:
Mandatory RERA insurance acts like a safety net for homebuyers, ensuring that if something goes wrong with the property after possession, there is financial protection in place.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran US tensions
US-Iran tensions spike after Oman talks as Trump signals military pressure
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 powers India to 29-Run win over USA at T20 WC 2026
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shines as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai fashion week
Instagram Login Issues
Instagram login issue: Forgot your password? Step-by-step guide to log back in
Russia stabbing
4 Indian students injured in stabbing at Russian University hostel in Ufa
MasterChef India
Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar pay emotional tribute to Ratna Tamang
Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary
Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting With Lata Mangeshkar
Fire
Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Jasola during repair work
mobility
Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE
Surajkund Mela
Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad