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NewsBusinessReal EstateProperty prices near Jewar Airport may jump 28% by 2027: Report
JEWAR AIRPORT INAUGURATION

Property prices near Jewar Airport may jump 28% by 2027: Report

Set to be inaugurated on March 28, 2026, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Noida International Airport, the second civil airport in the NCR, is among India’s most significant greenfield infrastructure projects to date.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has triggered a sharp real estate price appreciation across the Noida housing market, with property values along the Yamuna Expressway corridor seeing a tremendous spike between 2020 and 2025, says a new report by online proptech platform Square Yards.

As per the report titled “Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty”, apartment prices have nearly tripled over the past five years, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5x, with select micro-markets witnessing up to 5x growth, reflecting strong investor-led momentum driven by infrastructure development.

Supported by improvements in livability, employment generation, and infrastructure upgrades, this growth trend is projected to continue, with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively, over the next two years, the report says.  

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Set to be inaugurated on March 28, 2026, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Noida International Airport, the second civil airport in the NCR, is among India’s most significant greenfield infrastructure projects to date. Positioned to be Asia’s largest airport upon launch, the airport in Jewar is projected to handle nearly 225 million passengers annually in its final configuration, significantly enhancing the NCR’s aviation capacity while catalysing economic activity and urban expansion.

“The Noida real estate market is currently at a pivotal moment, balancing its local roots with global ambitions, largely due to the upcoming Jewar International Airport,” said Mr Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards. “The airport is driving the development of a world-class aerotropolis, with significant long-term effects on housing demand, pricing, and investment activity. It demonstrates how strategic infrastructure can reshape regional identity and unlock sustained economic growth,” Mr Shori added. 

A key highlight of the report is the region’s planned aerotropolis-led development, positioning it alongside global benchmarks such as Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. This model integrates aviation infrastructure with commercial, industrial, logistics and residential ecosystems to create self-sustaining urban hubs

The airport is being developed as the nucleus of a broader economic ecosystem, supported by industrial and manufacturing clusters, logistics hubs, and commercial centres. Enhanced connectivity through expressways and multimodal transit networks is expected to further reduce travel times and strengthen the region’s investment appeal.

The report by the Gurgaon-based firm highlights a structural shift from a peripheral, end-user-driven market to a high-growth real estate investment hotspot. 

“Before construction accelerated on the Jewar airport project, Noida’s real estate market lagged behind other NCR markets due to delays and developer challenges,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice-President – Research & Insights, Square Yards. “However, with visible progress on the airport and supporting infrastructure, there has been a clear shift in market perception. Developers are actively launching projects, particularly in high-impact zones, to capitalise on this growing opportunity,” Mishra added. 

As the airport nears operational readiness, it is expected to drive the NCR’s next phase of real estate expansion, transforming the Yamuna Expressway and surrounding regions into high-growth investment destinations, the report concludes. 

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Aman Choudhary

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