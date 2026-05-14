Ranbir Kapoor buys 2,134 sq ft land in Ayodhya near Saryu river for Rs 3.31 crore: Report

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has invested around Rs 3.31 crore in Ayodhya for a land parcel of 2,134 square ft. This highlights Ayodhya's emergence as one of India's most significant spiritual and investment destinations after the Ram Temple inauguration in 2024. The transaction marks another milestone in the rising demand for spiritual real estate investment. According to real estate experts, the deal reinforces growing interest in Ayodhya's evolving property landscape, backed by infrastructure development led to economic growth.

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Ranbir Kapoor's land parcel is part of 'The Sarayu' project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The Sarayu is a 75-acre plotted development in Ayodhya on the banks of the river Sarayu featurs a clubhouse, 35+ curated lifestyle amenities, and a 5-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.

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Ranbir Kapoor's purchase follows recent high-value investments in Ayodhya by prominent individuals with HoABL signalling growing confidence in Ayodhya's emerging real estate and tourism ecosystem, said the experts.

Speaking about his investment, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history andis a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family."

Commenting on the investment, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, "Ayodhya stands at the centre of India's cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination."

Ayodhya's transformation is already visible in the city's rapid evolution into one of India's most compelling growth stories. Backed by significant public investment, enhanced connectivity, and large-scale infrastructure development, the city is rapidly emerging as a premier spiritual, cultural, and real estate destination.

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This momentum is reflected in an unprecedented surge in tourism-visitor numbers have grown from approximately 5.75 crore pre-temple construction to an extraordinary 23 crore between January and June 2025, with projections of nearly 50 crore visitors by the end of 2025, as per government estimates.

Ayodhya has seen a dramatic transformation over the last 5–7 years from a relatively sleepy town into a fast-emerging smart city. With public and allied investments estimated at over Rs 85,000 crore, the scale of infrastructure creation spanning roads, rail, airport connectivity, urban services, and civic redevelopment is reshaping both liveability and economic depth. This structural shift is what is driving longer stays, stronger investor confidence, and sustained real estate demand well beyond traditional pilgrimage cycles. The city crossed 100 million visitors in Q1 2025 itself, driven by improved infrastructure and global appeal, and is projected to reach up to 280 million visitors annually by 2030 according to a report by Liases Foras. In 2024, Ayodhya attracted 160 million visitors, more than five times the combined footfall of Mecca and the Vatican, underscoring why India’s spiritual corridor is emerging as a global leader and a growing pillar of our long-term portfolio.