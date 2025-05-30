Real Estate News: Why Greater Noida West May Become New Property Hotspot

Greater Noida: Located in the Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) region, Greater Noida West is no longer just an extension of Delhi but a rapidly developing real estate hub. Within the region, many sectors are developing at a rapid pace, but Greater Noida West is one such emerging area that is becoming a centre of attraction for investors and homebuyers. The main reasons for this are Jewar Airport, expansion of Aqua Line Metro, better connectivity, and infrastructure projects.

Jewar Airport: Engine of growth

Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) is going to be the largest Greenfield airport in North India, which is expected to be operational in the first phase by 2025. This airport, being built in about 5000 hectares, will facilitate crores of passengers every year and will transform the areas around it into an economic and logistics hub. Due to its proximity to the airport, the demand for investment in Greater Noida West and surrounding areas is increasing rapidly. The airport is opening up huge employment and business opportunities in sectors such as real estate, hotels, warehousing, and retail.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – ANAROCK Group, said that Greater Noida saw an astounding 98% appreciation among all NCR cities in the last five years. "Average prices in Greater Noida rose from INR 3340/sq.ft. in Q1 2020 to INR 6600/sq.ft. by Q1 2025-end. Noida recorded the second-best appreciation of 92% in the same period – from INR 4795/sq.ft in Q1 2020 to INR 9200/sq.ft by Q1 2025. Gurugram witnessed an 84% jump - from INR 6,150/sq.ft. to INR 11,300 per sq. ft. in this period. Overall, the entire NCR saw an 81% jump in average residential prices over five years. Little wonder, then, that the region is seen as an investment destination par excellence among those who know where to look and what to look for.”

Metro connectivity: Aqua Line extension

Metro connectivity is also playing a key role in the real estate growth of Greater Noida West The proposed extension of the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line Metro, which currently operates from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Depot will connect Greater Noida West and other areas directly to Noida and Delhi. This will ease the daily commute of people, and also increase the demand for housing in the area. Also, the interchange facility with the Blue and Magenta Lines of Delhi Metro will further strengthen the location value of Greater Noida West in the coming years.

Greater Noida West is one of the major sectors in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension), located between Tech Zone 4 and Greater Noida Link Road. Many high-rise apartment projects have been built here along with many proposed township projects. The area remains ideal for investors due to its affordable prices, good road connectivity, and growing social infrastructure. Schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, and recreational facilities are gradually coming up, making the area convenient for living.

Key Developers: Growing Investments

There are several companies shaping the real estate landscape of Greater Noida West. Among these, Developers like ATS, Gaur Sons, ACE Group, and Paramount are working on several projects in Greater Noida West and surrounding areas. With residential buildings coming up fast, Greater Noida is now also getting social and commercial infrastructure like schools, hospitals, malls, and office spaces.

Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real estate - Noida’s residential market is experiencing impressive growth, quickly emerging as a hub for premium residential projects, Continuous infrastructure development—such as the new expressways and the upcoming Jewar airport—is transforming the city’s landscape and making it an attractive destination for both homebuyers and investors. These advancements are significantly improving connectivity and enhancing the quality of life in the region. We are excited to be part of Noida’s dynamic transformation and are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality residential spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern families.

Strong road and expressway network

Highways like Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and FNG Expressway provide Greater Noida with excellent connectivity to Delhi, Faridabad, Agra, and Meerut. Also, the region will get the benefit of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Rapid Rail (NaMo Bharat Rail) project. Due to factors like Jewar Airport, metro expansion, and the involvement of big developers, the real estate market in Greater Noida, especially Greater Noida West, is rising to new heights. The region is becoming an ideal choice for those who want to buy a home on a budget or are planning a long-term investment. Greater Noida is expected to thrive not just as a satellite city but as an independent and smart city in the coming years. This plan will include better connectivity, planned development, and industrial infrastructure. Greater Noida is also being seen as one of the future cities of the country.