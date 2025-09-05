Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955866https://zeenews.india.com/real-estate/registration-done-here-s-why-your-property-may-still-be-at-risk-2955866.html
NewsBusinessReal Estate
PROPERTY

Registration Done? Here’s Why Your Property May Still Be At Risk

The first safeguard every property owner should ensure is the Encumbrance Certificate (EC). This document, available at the Sub-Registrar’s office, provides a history of all transactions linked to the property and reveals whether there are any loans, mortgages, or legal claims attached to it.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Registration Done? Here’s Why Your Property May Still Be At RiskCredi: Zee Business

New Delhi: Many homeowners believe that once a property is registered in their name, their ownership is completely secure. However, registration alone is not enough to protect against hidden risks. Disputes, outstanding loans, or mismatched records can still put ownership in jeopardy if certain key documents are not verified.

The first safeguard every property owner should ensure is the Encumbrance Certificate (EC). This document, available at the Sub-Registrar’s office, provides a history of all transactions linked to the property and reveals whether there are any loans, mortgages, or legal claims attached to it. Without an EC, you might unknowingly inherit the financial burdens of a previous owner.

Equally important is the Mutation Certificate, which officially records your ownership in municipal or land revenue records. This ensures that property taxes and legal recognition are correctly assigned to your name. Skipping this step can create mismatches in government records, leaving room for disputes later.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In addition to these certificates, proof of possession plays a vital role. Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas in your name act as practical evidence that you actually occupy the property. These not only strengthen your ownership claims but also help in legal proceedings, municipal verifications, or even while applying for loans or renting out the property.

Simply having your name on registration papers does not fully secure your property. To truly safeguard ownership, one must verify the Encumbrance Certificate, obtain the Mutation Certificate, and maintain possession documents. Ignoring these steps may seem easy, but the consequences can be costly if disputes arise in the future.

In short, real ownership begins only after completing the paperwork beyond registration. By ensuring that EC, mutation records, and possession proofs are in order, property owners can avoid unexpected liabilities and legal complications, making their investment truly safe.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Aman Choudhary

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK