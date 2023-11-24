Registration For DDA Flats Starts Today; Check Price, How To Apply, And More

New Delhi: Under the 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023', the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is selling 32,000 recently built apartments, including opulent penthouses. Today is the first day of registration for the flats, which will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The apartments may be found at Narela, Loknayakpuram, and Dwarka.

DDA Flats: Price

Prices start at Rs 11.5 lakh and go up to Rs 5 crore. Officials from the DDA say that prospective purchasers will have to pay a small registration fee in order to apply for the program. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In December 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For 18 Days - Check City-Wise List)

DDA Flats: Allotment

A total of 27,000 DDA flats out of 32,000 dwellings would be given to households in the EWS and LIG categories. (Also Read: Can 3-Day Work Week Become Possible With AI? Bill Gates Says This)

DDA Flats: Allotment Method

The first-come, first-served e-auction mechanism will be used to sell the DDA apartments. All applicants will pay a minute registration fee, and following the allotment, they will have the opportunity to personally see the apartment.

DDA Flats: Locations

Three desirable areas of the nation's capital are home to the recently built DDA apartments: Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Lok Nayak Puram in west Delhi, and Narela in northwest Delhi.

DDA Flats: Group

Based on the price range, six groups have been designated for the distribution of the apartments. The 32,000 newly constructed flats are divided into the following categories: Penthouse, extremely wealthy society, high-income group, middle-class group, low-income group, and EWS.

DDA Flats: Registration Process

The application form must be downloaded and completed online at dda.gov.in, the official website of DDA, in order to register for the scheme. Upon registration, the applicant will need to present their Aadhaar card along with further documentation.

DDA Flats: Category-Wise Location

In order to ensure that there are enough tenants on the block and prevent DDA from having to worry about providing common amenities, the LIG and EWS apartments will be situated in Narela. Furthermore, Sector 19B Dwarka will be home to 1100 opulent apartments, including penthouses, with views of DDA's golf course.