Rs 55 crore homes in South Delhi? Luxury floor prices jump 32% in just one year

New Delhi: Delhi’s luxury housing market is seeing a sharp rise in prices, even as many other parts of India’s real estate sector face slower demand. Premium builder floors in some of the city’s most sought-after colonies have become up to 32 percent more expensive in just one year, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund.

Interestingly, the biggest price jump is not happening in the most famous elite areas like Golf Links or Chanakyapuri. Instead, Category B colonies such as Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Gulmohar Park, and Anand Lok are growing faster than Category A colonies in terms of price appreciation. Buyers are now gravitating towards larger homes, redevelopment opportunities and better value over prestigious pin codes.

Category B colonies saw annual price growth of 23 to 32 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while Category A colonies saw growth between 14 and 22 per cent. However, Category A homes are still much more expensive in terms of actual prices. Builder floors in Category A areas are priced between Rs 19.5 crore and Rs 40 crore, while those in Category B areas range from Rs 10.65 crore to Rs 16.5 crore, the report said.

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In Category B colonies, 3,200 sq ft luxury floors have seen the sharpest rise, with prices jumping 32 percent year-on-year from Rs 12.5 crore to Rs 16.5 crore. Smaller 2,500 sq ft homes in the same areas now cost between Rs 9 crore and Rs 12.5 crore, with average prices rising 23 percent.

In Category A colonies, 2,500 sq ft floors are now selling for Rs 14 crore to Rs 25 crore, while large 6,000 sq ft ultra-luxury floors are priced between Rs 25 crore and Rs 55 crore. Prices in the smaller segment have increased by 22 percent, while the larger homes have seen a 14 percent rise.

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Experts say wealthy buyers, including NRIs, are continuing to invest heavily in South Delhi despite global uncertainty and stock market volatility. The pent-up demand, lack of supply and the increasing trend of converting old homes into modern luxury floors are also supporting the high prices.

Many rich families from other parts of Delhi are also shifting to South Delhi in search of better lifestyle, security and social infrastructure. Experts feel that with limited land and strong demand, the luxury housing market in South Delhi may continue to be one of the most resilient and expensive real estate segments in the country.