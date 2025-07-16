Salman Khan’s Bandra Flat SOLD! Real Estate Buzz Over Rs 5.35 Crore Deal

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West for Rs 5.35 crore. The sale was officially registered in July 2025, according to property documents accessed by Square Yards through the Maharashtra government’s IGR portal.

Inside Salman Khan’s Rs 5.35 Cr Bandra Apartment Sale

Salman Khan has sold his Bandra flat for over Rs 5 crore, as per official documents. The apartment, located in Shiv Asthan Heights, a premium building in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after areas spans 1,318 sq ft. It was purchased by two buyers from Noida for Rs 5.35 crore. The deal also included a stamp duty of Rs 32.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, popular for its high-end real estate and celebrity residents. The area offers great connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, making it a prime choice for luxury living.

Salman Khan’s Home in Bandra

Like many Bollywood stars, Salman Khan calls Bandra home. He lives in the iconic Galaxy Apartments, located right across from the scenic Bandstand promenade. The Khan family owns two floors in the building Salman stays on one, while his parents live on the other. Known for its charm, the home reflects Salman’s simple lifestyle while still meeting his modern-day needs.

Salman Khan’s home also features a private gym and a spacious balcony, where he often greets fans gathered outside. Recently, a large bulletproof glass was installed on the balcony due to rising security concerns surrounding the actor.

Salman Khan’s Next Film

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. He stars alongside Chitrangda Singh in this patriotic drama, which aims to bring the heroic story of the border conflict to the big screen.