Scoop: New York-Based Luxury Watchmaker Jacob & Co To Make Real Estate Debut In India In Partnership With a Delhi-NCR Based Realtor

The Indian Luxury Real Estate market has been grown rapidly and the future is bright, as shown by industry reports. The lucrative sector has been attracting foreign investors and in this sequence, soon another name is going to make its debut. According to sources, Jacob & Co., the New York-based high-end jewellery and watchmaking house founded by Jacob Arabo, is set to make its India debut.

While the official announcement is likely this week, industry insiders suggest that Jacob & Co. has selected one of the leading developers of the country based out of Delhi-NCR to partner with for its first residential project to the country. It is heard that among the many proposals received, Jacob’s team zeroed in on this Indian developer for their India foray with a focus on luxury projects.

Arabo, known for his creations such as the Billionaire Watch and Astronomia Tourbillon, has taken Jacob & Co. from its beginnings in New York to major luxury destinations including Geneva and Dubai. "A potential India foray would further expand this global presence and tap into the country’s growing community of affluent buyers seeking design, craftsmanship, and exclusivity," said the sources.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manish Raheja, Luxury Real Estate Expert, said, “The entry of Jacob & Co. into India’s real estate sector is a landmark development that will redefine the contours of the super-luxury housing market. Delhi-NCR, already home to some of the country’s most discerning buyers, is poised to witness a new era of experiential living where design, exclusivity, and global craftsmanship converge. Jacob & Co.’s association with Indian real estate signals a maturing market that is ready for the world’s most aspirational brands. This move will undoubtedly set a new trend in branded residences and further elevate India’s position on the global luxury map.”

India’s luxury real estate market continues to evolve rapidly. As per Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2024, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India is projected to increase by 58% by 2028, making the country one of the fastest-growing wealth markets globally. Similarly, a Savills India report predicts that the branded residences segment could grow by 200% by 2031, driven by rising incomes and a growing preference for branded lifestyle spaces.