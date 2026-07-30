/Scoop: Relief for buyers of Trinity Sky Palazzo project as Anhad Realty to revive stuck project

Anhad Realty Private Limited and Anhad Minerario Private Limited have announced the proposed acquisition of a 100% shareholding in Fidato City Homes Pvt. Ltd. to revive the long-stalled Trinity Sky Palazzo project in Sector 88B, Gurugram. The development comes as a potential relief for hundreds of homebuyers and landowners affected by construction delays and payment disputes.
A spokesperson for Anhad Realty stated that the company aims to restart construction, engage with regulatory authorities and stakeholders, and complete the project within committed timelines. "Our objective is not merely to acquire a project but to restore the confidence of every homebuyer, investor and landowner associated with it," the spokesperson said.
The proposed transaction has created renewed optimism among buyers and stakeholders awaiting the fulfillment of long-pending commitments.
The Trinity Sky Palazzo project was originally launched by Fidato City Homes under HRERA registrations and licenses. According to corporate records, the project was conceptualized under the leadership of Mukund Mittal and Riddhi Mittal, with Amit Sharma and Trinity Landspace Pvt. Ltd. (held by Rajan Gupta and Anil Sharma) listed as shareholders and directors, said reports.
Following initial sales, the project faced a prolonged construction halt, leaving homebuyers waiting for delivery. Additionally, landowners and farmers associated with the project land experienced financial uncertainty due to alleged non-payment of dues.
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Negotiations for the acquisition involved Madhur Mittal, Sumit Mittal, and Mukund Mittal representing the interests of the existing promoters. Following months of discussions, the parties reached mutually agreed commercial terms for the 100% shareholding acquisition and the assumption of project-related responsibilities toward RERA-registered buyers and landowners.
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