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Scoop: Relief for buyers of Trinity Sky Palazzo project as Anhad Realty to revive stuck project

The development comes as a potential relief for hundreds of homebuyers and landowners affected by construction delays and payment disputes.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Scoop: Relief for buyers of Trinity Sky Palazzo project as Anhad Realty to revive stuck project

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